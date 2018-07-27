Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global motorcycle handle grip market in terms of volume will grow to close to USD 726 million 2022.

Handle grips are used to facilitate the engagement of the throttle and operation of the clutch lever, and the controlling of the handlebar of a motorcycle by providing a comfortable grip. A comfortable and ergonomic handle grip reduces riding fatigue and aids in controlling the course of the motorcycle.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle handle grip market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for automatically heated grips. An automatically heated grip is an ergonomic component that helps the rider to keep hands warm during winters. The heated grips not only enhance comfort but also control.

One driver in the market is increased demand for motorcycles in APAC. APAC is a major market for motorcycles, and India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are the major motorcycle markets in the region. India displaced China as the top two-wheeler manufacturer in the world after selling close to 17.5 million motorcycles during 2016-17.

The report states that one challenge in the market is low quality handle grips likely to cause accidents. Increasing competition in the market has forced motorcycle manufacturers to adopt cost-reduction strategies, which resulted in the compromising on the quality of parts and adoption of cost-effective components by the manufacturers in the global motorcycle industry.

Companies Mentioned

Harley-Davidson

Hero MotoCorp

Grab on Grips

KTM

UNO Minda

