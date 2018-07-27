Log in
Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 12:38pm EDT

The "Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global motorcycle handle grip market in terms of volume will grow to close to USD 726 million 2022.

Handle grips are used to facilitate the engagement of the throttle and operation of the clutch lever, and the controlling of the handlebar of a motorcycle by providing a comfortable grip. A comfortable and ergonomic handle grip reduces riding fatigue and aids in controlling the course of the motorcycle.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle handle grip market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for automatically heated grips. An automatically heated grip is an ergonomic component that helps the rider to keep hands warm during winters. The heated grips not only enhance comfort but also control.

One driver in the market is increased demand for motorcycles in APAC. APAC is a major market for motorcycles, and India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are the major motorcycle markets in the region. India displaced China as the top two-wheeler manufacturer in the world after selling close to 17.5 million motorcycles during 2016-17.

The report states that one challenge in the market is low quality handle grips likely to cause accidents. Increasing competition in the market has forced motorcycle manufacturers to adopt cost-reduction strategies, which resulted in the compromising on the quality of parts and adoption of cost-effective components by the manufacturers in the global motorcycle industry.

Companies Mentioned

  • Harley-Davidson
  • Hero MotoCorp
  • Grab on Grips
  • KTM
  • UNO Minda

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Application

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x9v977/global_motorcycle?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
