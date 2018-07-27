Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Motorcycle Handle Grip Market 2018-2022" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the global motorcycle handle grip market in terms
of volume will grow to close to USD 726 million 2022.
Handle grips are used to facilitate the engagement of the throttle and
operation of the clutch lever, and the controlling of the handlebar of a
motorcycle by providing a comfortable grip. A comfortable and ergonomic
handle grip reduces riding fatigue and aids in controlling the course of
the motorcycle.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global motorcycle handle grip market for 2018-2022. To calculate the
market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way
of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for automatically heated
grips. An automatically heated grip is an ergonomic component that helps
the rider to keep hands warm during winters. The heated grips not only
enhance comfort but also control.
One driver in the market is increased demand for motorcycles in APAC.
APAC is a major market for motorcycles, and India, China, Thailand,
Indonesia, and Vietnam are the major motorcycle markets in the region.
India displaced China as the top two-wheeler manufacturer in the world
after selling close to 17.5 million motorcycles during 2016-17.
The report states that one challenge in the market is low quality handle
grips likely to cause accidents. Increasing competition in the market
has forced motorcycle manufacturers to adopt cost-reduction strategies,
which resulted in the compromising on the quality of parts and adoption
of cost-effective components by the manufacturers in the global
motorcycle industry.
Companies Mentioned
-
Harley-Davidson
-
Hero MotoCorp
-
Grab on Grips
-
KTM
-
UNO Minda
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Application
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x9v977/global_motorcycle?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005479/en/