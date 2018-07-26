Global Mouth Fresheners Market 2018-2022 | Rising Awareness of Oral Care to Promote Growth | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global
mouth fresheners market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%
during the forecast period, according to their latest market research
report.
The growing awareness of oral care is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global mouth fresheners market. A rise in unhealthy
eating habits such as consumption of fast food and tobacco, poor oral
hygiene, and high consumption of alcohol has led to an increase in the
oral health disorders such as plaque, bad odor, stained teeth, and mouth
sores. To avoid the occurrence of oral disorders, vendors and
governments across the globe have increased the awareness of oral care.
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the advancements in
packaging material and design as a key factor contributing to the growth
of the global mouth fresheners market:
Global mouth fresheners market: Advancements in
packaging material and design
Packaging and design of the product are the essential strategies
followed by vendors operating in the global mouth freshener market for
product differentiation. Manufacturers are creating innovative package
designs to attract consumers. A major vendor uses the flip-top design in
combination with the slide open feature. The high-quality packaging
material and innovation create good perception regarding a product’s
taste and quality.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Compared
to plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate and high-density
polyethylene, polystyrene is not widely recycled. In addition, unlike
those other plastics, polystyrene, when recycled, does not get turned
into more polystyrene. It is instead used as a filler in items that
cannot be recycled.”
Global mouth fresheners market: Americas leads
the market
This market research report segments the global mouth fresheners market
based on distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and key
regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas was the leading region for the global mouth fresheners
market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 42%. It was
followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to project the fastest
growth during the period 2018-2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
