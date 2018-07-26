Global Mouth Fresheners Market 2018-2022 | Rising Awareness of Oral Care to Promote Growth | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global mouth fresheners market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing awareness of oral care is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global mouth fresheners market. A rise in unhealthy eating habits such as consumption of fast food and tobacco, poor oral hygiene, and high consumption of alcohol has led to an increase in the oral health disorders such as plaque, bad odor, stained teeth, and mouth sores. To avoid the occurrence of oral disorders, vendors and governments across the globe have increased the awareness of oral care.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the advancements in packaging material and design as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global mouth fresheners market:

Global mouth fresheners market: Advancements in packaging material and design

Packaging and design of the product are the essential strategies followed by vendors operating in the global mouth freshener market for product differentiation. Manufacturers are creating innovative package designs to attract consumers. A major vendor uses the flip-top design in combination with the slide open feature. The high-quality packaging material and innovation create good perception regarding a product’s taste and quality.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Compared to plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate and high-density polyethylene, polystyrene is not widely recycled. In addition, unlike those other plastics, polystyrene, when recycled, does not get turned into more polystyrene. It is instead used as a filler in items that cannot be recycled.”

Global mouth fresheners market: Americas leads the market

This market research report segments the global mouth fresheners market based on distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas was the leading region for the global mouth fresheners market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 42%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

