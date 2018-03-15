Log in
Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2012-2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/15/2018 | 04:39pm CET

The "Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Musculoskeletal disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Musculoskeletal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Musculoskeletal deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Musculoskeletal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Musculoskeletal partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Musculoskeletal partnering and dealmaking since 2012.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Musculoskeletal technologies and products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Musculoskeletal dealmaking

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Musculoskeletal partnering

Chapter 4 - Leading Musculoskeletal deals and dealmakers

Chapter 5 - Musculoskeletal contract document directory

Chapter 6 - Musculoskeletal dealmaking by therapeutic target

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wc5lrm/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
