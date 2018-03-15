Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2012-2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full
collection of Musculoskeletal disease deals signed between the world's
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee
obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or
technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component
including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes
element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Musculoskeletal
disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the
understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently
entering Musculoskeletal deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Musculoskeletal
deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront
payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and
benchmark the value of current deals.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of
all Musculoskeletal partnering deals signed and announced since 2012.
The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at
signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and
technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version
of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing
easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the
trends and activities in Musculoskeletal partnering and dealmaking since
2012.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker
needs to know about partnering in the research, development and
commercialization of Musculoskeletal technologies and products.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Musculoskeletal dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Musculoskeletal partnering
Chapter 4 - Leading Musculoskeletal deals and dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Musculoskeletal contract document directory
Chapter 6 - Musculoskeletal dealmaking by therapeutic target
