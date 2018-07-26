Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 2.54% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) includes a group of clonal myeloid neoplasms characterized by cytopenia due to ineffective hematopoiesis, abnormal blood and marrow cell morphology, and a risk of clonal evolution and progression to AML.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of patented and generic drugs used to treat MDS.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the high incidence in older adult population. As per the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Result program (SEER) program data on MDS in the US, the incidence is higher in the elderly population and the risk increases in older people, who are in their 70s.

One of the major drivers for this market is the need for cost-effective stem cell therapies. In this treatment, a patient receives high-dose chemotherapy or total body irradiation, followed by infusion of new blood-forming stem cells.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the inadequacies in treatment landscape of MDS. Most of the work being undertaken is on AML and in addressing anemia, which is the first sign of MDS. There are several unmet needs in this patient population, including patients not receiving therapies to potentially reduce transfusion needs and lack of treatment options for patients who fail standard therapy.

Companies Mentioned

Celgene

Otsuka

Novartis

