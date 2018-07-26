Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 2.54% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The analysts forecast the global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics
market to grow at a CAGR of 2.54% during the period 2018-2022.
Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) includes a group of clonal myeloid
neoplasms characterized by cytopenia due to ineffective hematopoiesis,
abnormal blood and marrow cell morphology, and a risk of clonal
evolution and progression to AML.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market for 2018-2022. To
calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated
from the sales of patented and generic drugs used to treat MDS.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the high incidence in
older adult population. As per the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End
Result program (SEER) program data on MDS in the US, the incidence is
higher in the elderly population and the risk increases in older people,
who are in their 70s.
One of the major drivers for this market is the need for cost-effective
stem cell therapies. In this treatment, a patient receives high-dose
chemotherapy or total body irradiation, followed by infusion of new
blood-forming stem cells.
The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of
this market is the inadequacies in treatment landscape of MDS. Most of
the work being undertaken is on AML and in addressing anemia, which is
the first sign of MDS. There are several unmet needs in this patient
population, including patients not receiving therapies to potentially
reduce transfusion needs and lack of treatment options for patients who
fail standard therapy.
