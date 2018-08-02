Log in
Global Nanobots Market 2018-2022| 22% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

08/02/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global nanobots market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005730/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global nanobots market from 2018-2022. ( ...

The use of nanobots in the oil and gas industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global nanobots market 2018-2022. Nanobots are expected to be used in the oil and gas industry apart from intended use in the healthcare industry. In the oil and gas industry, trillions of nanobots and minuscule hydrophilic carbon clusters can be injected into geologic formations thousands of feet below the ground and pulled back to the surface. Changes in the chemical makeup of nanobots will help petroleum geologists to draw valuable insights about the reservoir.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global nanobots market is the developments in nanotechnology:

Global nanobots market: Developments in nanotechnology

Nanotechnology is developing at a rapid pace, which is positively impacting the global nanobots market. Nanotechnology is the science of manipulating matter on an atomic level to enhance its core properties and characteristics. The technology makes use of nanoscience to build a technology ecosystem. Multiple semiconductor components are manufactured using nanotechnology including quantum dots, CNTs, and other nanoparticles.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Nanotechnology has a significant impact on nearly all sectors of the global economy, namely electronics, energy, biomedical, cosmetics, defense, automotive, and agriculture among others. Factors such as advances in technology, increasing government support and private sector funding for R&D, growing demand for miniaturization of devices, and strategic alliances between countries are expected to drive the global nanobots market.”

Global nanobots market: Segmentation analysis

The global nanobots market research report provides market segmentation by application (healthcare and others), by type (microbivore nanobots, respirocyte nanobots, clottocyte nanobots, and cellular repair nanorobots), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the application segment, the healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to almost 100% of the market. However, the segment is expected to decline by 2022 with a share of around 96%.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the region is due to the rapid adoption of nanobots in the healthcare sector. Both EMEA and APAC are expected to witness steady growth, however, the market growth in the Americas will affect the investment share of EMEA and APAC during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
