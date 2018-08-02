Global Nanobots Market 2018-2022| 22% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global nanobots market to grow at a CAGR of around 22%
during the forecast period, according to their latest market research
report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005730/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global nanobots market from 2018-2022.
The use of nanobots in the oil and gas industry is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
nanobots market 2018-2022. Nanobots are expected to be used in
the oil and gas industry apart from intended use in the healthcare
industry. In the oil and gas industry, trillions of nanobots and
minuscule hydrophilic carbon clusters can be injected into geologic
formations thousands of feet below the ground and pulled back to the
surface. Changes in the chemical makeup of nanobots will help petroleum
geologists to draw valuable insights about the reservoir.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global nanobots market is the developments in
nanotechnology:
Global nanobots market: Developments in
nanotechnology
Nanotechnology is developing at a rapid pace, which is positively
impacting the global nanobots market. Nanotechnology is the science of
manipulating matter on an atomic level to enhance its core properties
and characteristics. The technology makes use of nanoscience to build a
technology ecosystem. Multiple semiconductor components are manufactured
using nanotechnology including quantum dots, CNTs, and other
nanoparticles.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Nanotechnology has a
significant impact on nearly all sectors of the global economy, namely
electronics, energy, biomedical, cosmetics, defense, automotive, and
agriculture among others. Factors such as advances in technology,
increasing government support and private sector funding for R&D,
growing demand for miniaturization of devices, and strategic alliances
between countries are expected to drive the global nanobots market.”
Global nanobots market: Segmentation analysis
The global nanobots market research report provides market segmentation
by application (healthcare and others), by type (microbivore nanobots,
respirocyte nanobots, clottocyte nanobots, and cellular repair
nanorobots), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides
an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Based on the application segment, the healthcare segment held the
largest market share in 2017, contributing to almost 100% of the market.
However, the segment is expected to decline by 2022 with a share of
around 96%.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The dominance of the region is due to the rapid adoption of nanobots in
the healthcare sector. Both EMEA and APAC are expected to witness steady
growth, however, the market growth in the Americas will affect the
investment share of EMEA and APAC during the forecast period.
