Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants MRO Market 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

Global naval vessels and surface combatants MRO market is valued at over
US$12 Billion in 2017, and will grow at a CAGR of about 4.3%, to a value
of over US$19 Billion by 2027.
The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants MRO Market 2017-2027
offers detailed analysis of the Global Naval Vessels and Surface
Combatants MRO Market over the next ten years, and provides market size
forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in
the industry, and analyzes factors influencing demand for naval vessels
MRO.
The cumulative market for global naval vessels and surface combatants
MRO is anticipated to be valued at about US$158 Billion over the
forecast period. Global naval warfare has witnessed a paradigm shift,
and there is an increasing trend towards equipping existing naval
vessels with state of the art C4ISR & combat systems.
Naval vessels and surface combatant MRO market is expected to be led by
North America with a share of about 32% over the forecast period,
closely followed by Asia Pacific with a share of over 31%, and Europe
with about 23%. The Middle Eastern market for naval vessels and surface
combatants is projected to account for about 7% of the global naval
vessels and surface combatants MRO market, followed by the Latin
American and African markets with shares of around 3% and 2.4%,
respectively.
Historically the global naval vessels and surface combatants MRO market
had been dominated by North America, with US as the largest spender in
the sector. However with naval build up and modernization plans by
countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and India amid
growing disputes over maritime territories, the Asia-Pacific region is
expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period with a
cumulative expenditure of nearly US$50 Billion and at a CAGR of over
6.8% in 2017-2027 period.
Scope
-
The global naval vessels and surface combatants MRO market is expected
to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% over the forecast period.
-
The market consists of four categories: Corvette MRO, Frigate MRO,
Amphibious Ship MRO, Destroyer MRO and Aircraft carrier MRO. The
market is expected to be dominated by the Corvette MRO, followed by
Frigate MRO. The North America region is forecasted to dominate the
sector with a share of 32.4%, followed by the Asia Pacific market,
which is dominated by the China market followed by India and Japan
market. Russia, UK and France to account for major market share in the
European region.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Executive Summary
-
Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants MRO Market - Overview
-
Market Dynamics
-
Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants MRO Market - Segment Analysis
-
Regional Review
-
Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants MRO Market - Regional Analysis
-
Trend Analysis - Key Defense Markets
-
Key Programs Analysis
-
Competitive Landscape Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding
-
Austal
-
BAE Systems Plc
-
DCNS
-
Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS)
-
Fincantieri SpA
-
General Dynamics
-
Huntington Ingalls Industries
-
Lockheed Martin Corporation
-
Navantia SA
-
PO Sevmash
-
Thales
-
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems AG
