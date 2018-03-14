Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market 2018-2022 by Technology, Product and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Nerve Monitoring Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been
This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the nerve
monitoring systems market by technology (EEG, EMG, and evoked
potential), by product (monitoring systems and accessories), and by
end-user (hospitals and ASCs). The report also presents a detailed
analysis of the growth potential of the market across regions such as
the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
It is estimated that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to
8% by 2022.
The monitoring system product segment will account for major shares of
the intraoperative neuro monitoring market throughout the forecast
period. These systems will be the highest contributor due to their high
price and use in tertiary-care settings. These systems aid in reducing
nerve damage during surgical procedures, while enabling the diagnosis
and monitoring of nerve functions.
Hospitals will be the major end-user of the intraoperative neuro
monitoring market till the end of the predicted period, as they are
equipped with modern healthcare facilities such as nerve monitoring
systems. Factors such as increasing dependence on hospitals for
treatment and diagnosis, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases
and spinal cord injuries, and availability of skilled professionals,
will complement the growth of this end-user segment in the nerve
monitoring system market.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
What are the key factors driving the global nerve monitoring systems
market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global
nerve monitoring systems market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the global nerve monitoring systems market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in
the global nerve monitoring systems market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA.
What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global
nerve monitoring systems market?
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Technology
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Market Segmentation by End-User
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers and Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
Cadwell Industries
Medtronic
Natus Medical
Nihon Kohden
Nuvasive
