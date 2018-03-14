Global Network Optimization Services Market 2017-2023 - Market is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Network Optimization Services Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Optimization Services Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Network optimization is a technology which is used to improve the network performance in a given environment. Network optimization is an important component that helps in effectively managing information systems. The technology plays an important role within the business environment; as information technology is growing at an exponential rate, with end users from different verticals contributing to the production of large volumes of data, and as a result consuming significant network bandwidth.

Growing number of branch offices and data centers, growing adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) video and virtualization, and growing demand for network optimization-as-a-service over cloud, are the factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Network Optimization Services Market

4. Global Network Optimization Services Market by Application

5. Global Network Optimization Services Market by Organization Size

6. Global Network Optimization Services Market by Deployment Type

7. Global Network Optimization Services Market by Vertical

8. Global Network Optimization Services Market by Region

9. Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Array Networks Inc.

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

InfoVista

SolarWinds, Inc.

Riverbed Technology

