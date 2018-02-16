Global Nisin Market 2018-2022 by Application - Growing Preference for Natural Food Preservatives Among Consumers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Nisin Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global nisin market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period
2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is use of nisin as a cure for cancer. One of the
positive trends that will influence the growth of the global nisin
market during the forecast period is the possible use of nisin as a cure
for cancer. A research study by the University of Michigan has found
that nisin can wipe out cancer cells and combat antibiotic-resistant
bacteria. The researchers studied the effects of nisin on cancerous
tumors by feeding nisin milkshakes to rats infected by cancerous cells.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing preference
for natural food preservative among consumers. One of the growth drivers
of global nisin market is the shift in consumer preference from
synthetic to natural food additives. It has been observed that the
market for natural shelf-life stabilizers witnessed a relatively higher
growth than the global synthetic additives market. Consumers perceive
natural food additives to be safer and healthier than synthetic food
additives.
Key Vendors
-
DowDupont
-
DSM
-
Freda Biotechnology
-
Galactic
-
Luoyang Chihon Biotechnology
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
