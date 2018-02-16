Global Nisin Market 2018-2022 by Application - Growing Preference for Natural Food Preservatives Among Consumers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Nisin Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global nisin market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of nisin as a cure for cancer. One of the positive trends that will influence the growth of the global nisin market during the forecast period is the possible use of nisin as a cure for cancer. A research study by the University of Michigan has found that nisin can wipe out cancer cells and combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The researchers studied the effects of nisin on cancerous tumors by feeding nisin milkshakes to rats infected by cancerous cells.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing preference for natural food preservative among consumers. One of the growth drivers of global nisin market is the shift in consumer preference from synthetic to natural food additives. It has been observed that the market for natural shelf-life stabilizers witnessed a relatively higher growth than the global synthetic additives market. Consumers perceive natural food additives to be safer and healthier than synthetic food additives.

Key Vendors

DowDupont

DSM

Freda Biotechnology

Galactic

Luoyang Chihon Biotechnology

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b6tq9h/global_nisin?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005219/en/