Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Obstetrics Partnering Directory 2012-2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 04:36pm CET

The "Global Obstetrics Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Obstetrics Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Obstetrics disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Obstetrics disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Obstetrics deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Obstetrics deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Obstetrics partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Obstetrics partnering and dealmaking since 2012.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Obstetrics technologies and products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Obstetrics dealmaking

Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Obstetrics partnering

Chapter 4 - Leading Obstetrics deals and dealmakers

Chapter 5 - Obstetrics contract document directory

Chapter 6 - Obstetrics dealmaking by therapeutic target

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7883x/global_obstetrics?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pHOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : Group seeks info on Four Seasons sediment runoff
AQ
04:46pMOOG : 29-- Engine Accessories
AQ
04:46pWize Pharma Announces Dr. Joseph Tauber, Key Opinion Leader in Dry Eye, Joins Scientific Advisory Board
PR
04:46pEPC2045 100V GaN-on-Silicon Transistor Comparison and Cost Analysis Report 2017 with a Comparison Between the Standard 100V Silicon MOSFETs and the EPC GaN-on-Silicon HEMT
GL
04:46pUCL Subsidiary, Block Chain, Inc. Launches Beta Version of PHR Blockchain Project
GL
04:45pAll change for Audi as it predicts short-term pain
RE
04:45pHITACHI : Service contracts for the Hitachi S4700-I and S4700-II.
AQ
04:45pBAE : J-- NAVSUP WSS intends to add 5 items to BOA N00383-14-G-009D with BAE Systems (80249).
AQ
04:45pROCKWELL COLLINS : Purchase of GOTHAM Support Services
AQ
04:45pCISCO : U-- cisco ise liceses and training
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : IQVIA : Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology t..
5OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.