Global Obstruct Lighting Market - Need for Cost-Efficient Lighting Solutions to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global
obstruct lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
more than 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new
market research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global obstruct
lighting market by application (buildings and structures, energy,
aviation and aerospace, and telecommunications). The report also
determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed
analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the
Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: increasing number of airports
One of the major drivers for the growth of the global obstruct lighting
market is the increasing number of investments in the construction of
new airports. New airports, while nearing completion, will require
extensive integration of obstruct
lighting fixtures across landsides and terminals. This will
drive the growth of the market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor
equipment research, “Several of the new airports under
construction are focusing on adopting the latest innovative lighting
technologies. For instance, several lighting solutions have been
developed to check the availability of a free parking space and store
the data in cloud-based data centers. This information is retrieved upon
the appearance of a new vehicle and illuminates that parking space
light.”
Market trend: adoption of LED-based lighting devices to boost cost
efficiency
The need for optimization of services has led to the development of
sustainable lighting solutions in a bid towards making airport
operations more cost-effective. For instance, Philips has been
collaborating with Dutch architect KOSSMANN.DEJONG for designing
customized, secure sockets layer (SSL) fixtures that will achieve
reduced raw material consumption and boost the longevity of LED-based
products. Schiphol Airport has already established itself as one of the
most sustainable aviation ecosystems globally, and the mentioned deal is
expected to further accentuate its position. This will generate a new
roadmap for sustainable lighting, which will provide better visibility
across the airport and improve passenger experience with respect to
safety and comfort.
Market challenge: high import duties
There has been an extensive replacement of traditional lighting fixtures
with LEDs as they are cost-effective and have high ROI in the long run.
They are also used because LEDs are energy efficient, thereby reducing
the overall cost of operation. Hence, the demand for LED will drive the
growth of the obstruct lighting market. The challenge for this growth is
the high import duties that are levied on LED lighting fixtures. As LEDs
are increasingly used in commercial airport lighting, high import duties
limit the growth of airport lighting, which will hinder the growth of
the global obstruct lighting market.
