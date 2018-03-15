Global Ocean Power Market - Trends, Drivers, and Challenges | Technavio

The global
ocean power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005639/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ocean power market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global
ocean power market by technology, including tidal power and wave
power. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market
in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies
such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Market driver: growing need for reducing the dependency on fossil fuel
The burning of coal causes carbon dioxide emission, which has a major
impact on the environment. However, it is one of the most commonly used
sources for baseload power due to its low cost and easy availability.
Governments across the world are adopting renewable energy to regulate
carbon dioxide emissions to decarbonize the power system. The growing
environmental concerns have forced countries to adopt a diversified
energy mix by increasing the share of low/no carbon sources, such as
wind, solar, geothermal, and ocean power.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for power
research, “Renewable energy sources such as ocean power are an
attractive alternative source of power as they are easy to install and
do not emit any direct greenhouse gases. When compared to other
renewable energy sources, ocean power is predictable in nature as
coastlines experience two low tides and two high tides daily. This
allows the operator to transform the wave motion into electricity that
becomes a substitute for base load.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: increasing focus on clean energy development
The energy mix is being redefined globally, where the year on year power
edition has been on the rise from renewable sources than fossil fuel
sources, thus progressing towards a clean energy future. Harnessing the
entire ocean energy could generate up to 20,000 TWh of electricity,
approximately. Many countries have started supporting the development of
ocean power to enhance energy diversity. Many organizations are working
towards collaborating countries to enhance the research, development,
and demonstration (RD&D) activities of ocean power technologies for
electricity generation.
Market challenge: high project cost
Ocean
energy has attracted a lot of interest from the industry players
due to its immense potential, however, it only contributes to only a
small share of the final energy generation. As compared to other
renewables such as solar and wind, the ocean energy technology has not
taken off completely due to the high investment that is required in
financing the project, and the limited commercial experience. A wide
range of devices that are available is still in their demonstration
stage. This creates a lot of uncertainty involved in the projects
increasing the lifecycle cost.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
|
|
Technavio’s best deals of the month!
|
Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30%
discount on all Energy
reports. Offer valid from 12th March - 18th
March.
|
OR
|
Get 20% off on all Media
and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till
the 31st of March.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005639/en/