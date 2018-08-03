Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 3.84% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% during the period 2018-2022.

OPVs are small, versatile ships, that navies and coast guards use for various purposes. The OPVs range from 25 meters to about 150 meters in length and have a speed of up to 35 knots.

One trend affecting this market is the adoption of digital technologies in shipbuilding. Global shipbuilders rely on traditional designing techniques to plan and construct ships, including OPVs. The use of digital technologies for shipbuilding has been discussed for a long time. Digital technologies help in reducing lead times and project cost through increased efficiency of the overall process. Therefore, many shipbuilders are now adopting digital shipbuilding and maintenance techniques.

One driver influencing this market is China's aggressive expansion into South China sea and Indian Ocean. China has claimed most of the areas of the South China Sea. With this move, China can disrupt the trade routes for many countries that use this sea passage. Therefore, many nations, including Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India are taking measures in terms of increasing their naval strength. Patrol boats are immensely helpful in such situations.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of setting up a shipyard. Contracts in the global OPV market are generally for multiple vessels. Often, the buyer country requires vendors to set up a local shipyard. Such shipyards are then built from scratch. Setting up a shipyard requires significant time and money.

Companies Mentioned

Austal

BAE Systems

Damen Shipyards Group

FINCANTIERI

Navantia

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v69p5k/global_offshore?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005301/en/