Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 3.84% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Offshore Patrol Vessel Market 2018-2022" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market to grow
at a CAGR of 3.84% during the period 2018-2022.
OPVs are small, versatile ships, that navies and coast guards use for
various purposes. The OPVs range from 25 meters to about 150 meters in
length and have a speed of up to 35 knots.
One trend affecting this market is the adoption of digital technologies
in shipbuilding. Global shipbuilders rely on traditional designing
techniques to plan and construct ships, including OPVs. The use of
digital technologies for shipbuilding has been discussed for a long
time. Digital technologies help in reducing lead times and project cost
through increased efficiency of the overall process. Therefore, many
shipbuilders are now adopting digital shipbuilding and maintenance
techniques.
One driver influencing this market is China's aggressive expansion into
South China sea and Indian Ocean. China has claimed most of the areas of
the South China Sea. With this move, China can disrupt the trade routes
for many countries that use this sea passage. Therefore, many nations,
including Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India
are taking measures in terms of increasing their naval strength. Patrol
boats are immensely helpful in such situations.
The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high
cost of setting up a shipyard. Contracts in the global OPV market are
generally for multiple vessels. Often, the buyer country requires
vendors to set up a local shipyard. Such shipyards are then built from
scratch. Setting up a shipyard requires significant time and money.
Companies Mentioned
-
Austal
-
BAE Systems
-
Damen Shipyards Group
-
FINCANTIERI
-
Navantia
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v69p5k/global_offshore?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005301/en/