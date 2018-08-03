Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 3.84% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

The "Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% during the period 2018-2022.

OPVs are small, versatile ships, that navies and coast guards use for various purposes. The OPVs range from 25 meters to about 150 meters in length and have a speed of up to 35 knots.

One trend affecting this market is the adoption of digital technologies in shipbuilding. Global shipbuilders rely on traditional designing techniques to plan and construct ships, including OPVs. The use of digital technologies for shipbuilding has been discussed for a long time. Digital technologies help in reducing lead times and project cost through increased efficiency of the overall process. Therefore, many shipbuilders are now adopting digital shipbuilding and maintenance techniques.

One driver influencing this market is China's aggressive expansion into South China sea and Indian Ocean. China has claimed most of the areas of the South China Sea. With this move, China can disrupt the trade routes for many countries that use this sea passage. Therefore, many nations, including Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India are taking measures in terms of increasing their naval strength. Patrol boats are immensely helpful in such situations.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of setting up a shipyard. Contracts in the global OPV market are generally for multiple vessels. Often, the buyer country requires vendors to set up a local shipyard. Such shipyards are then built from scratch. Setting up a shipyard requires significant time and money.

Companies Mentioned

  • Austal
  • BAE Systems
  • Damen Shipyards Group
  • FINCANTIERI
  • Navantia

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v69p5k/global_offshore?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aDISH NETWORK : results beat estimates, shares rise
RE
09:56aSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Genscape report suggested U.S. crude stocks held in Cushing, OK fell 1.1 million barrels since July 27
PU
09:56aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09:56aBRISTOW GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:55aADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS : rides Q2 results to higher stock price
AQ
09:55aPFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:54aGlobal Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.49% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:53aGlobal Handheld Label Printer Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.18% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:53aA.M. BEST : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Repwest Insurance Company
BU
09:52aBoE's Carney sees 'uncomfortably high' risk of no-deal Brexit
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
2Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
4TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.