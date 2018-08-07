Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2018-2022 - Featuring Busbud, BusOnlineTicket.com, GoEuro, GotoBus.com, and MakeMyTrip.com - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of 24.53% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the importance of bus transportation
in providing potential growth opportunities. The demand for both public
and private bus transportation is high from both commercial and
individual customers.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
convenience of booking bus tickets online. Online bus ticketing services
are getting more traction from the online platforms due to easy access
to online bus ticketing services portals from remote locations.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the difficulty in scaling up the business due to market fragmentation.
This makes it difficult for the service providers to penetrate this
market.
Key Vendors
-
Busbud
-
BusOnlineTicket.com
-
GoEuro
-
GotoBus.com
-
MakeMyTrip.com
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Customer Landscape
08. Types of Business Models in Online Travel Industry
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
