Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2018-2022 - Featuring Busbud, BusOnlineTicket.com, GoEuro, GotoBus.com, and MakeMyTrip.com - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.53% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the importance of bus transportation in providing potential growth opportunities. The demand for both public and private bus transportation is high from both commercial and individual customers.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the convenience of booking bus tickets online. Online bus ticketing services are getting more traction from the online platforms due to easy access to online bus ticketing services portals from remote locations.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the difficulty in scaling up the business due to market fragmentation. This makes it difficult for the service providers to penetrate this market.

Key Vendors

Busbud

BusOnlineTicket.com

GoEuro

GotoBus.com

MakeMyTrip.com

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Customer Landscape

08. Types of Business Models in Online Travel Industry

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

