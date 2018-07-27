Global Open Deck Transportation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Open Deck Transportation Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the global open deck transportation market to
generate a revenue of close to USD 378 billion by 2022.
Open deck transportation focuses on delivering Transportation and
Packaging.png solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and
retractable-sided transportation equipment. It is generally used for
transporting dry cargo via roadways, railways, or waterways.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global open deck transportation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the
market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way
of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is emergence of big data. Logistics companies
and shippers are deploying big data to turn large quantities of data
into a competitive advantage. One of the advantages of implementing big
data is the customization of services, market demand, and new business
models based on agility.
One driver in the market is demand for oversized cargo logistics.
Oversized cargo exceeds the dimensions and weight limits of normal
transport and requires extensive expertise and handling. Industries that
transport oversized cargo include oil and gas, renewables, power, and
infrastructure.
The report states that one challenge in the market is supply demand
imbalance. When there is an equilibrium between the supply and demand,
the industry is said to be healthy. The quarters during which too much
freight is to be delivered result in massive missed opportunities.
Companies Mentioned
-
A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK
-
BNSF Railway
-
Daseke
-
Deutsche Bahn
-
Landstar System
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Transport Mode
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
