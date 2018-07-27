Log in
Global Open Deck Transportation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018

The "Global Open Deck Transportation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global open deck transportation market to generate a revenue of close to USD 378 billion by 2022.

Open deck transportation focuses on delivering Transportation and Packaging.png solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment. It is generally used for transporting dry cargo via roadways, railways, or waterways.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global open deck transportation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is emergence of big data. Logistics companies and shippers are deploying big data to turn large quantities of data into a competitive advantage. One of the advantages of implementing big data is the customization of services, market demand, and new business models based on agility.

One driver in the market is demand for oversized cargo logistics. Oversized cargo exceeds the dimensions and weight limits of normal transport and requires extensive expertise and handling. Industries that transport oversized cargo include oil and gas, renewables, power, and infrastructure.

The report states that one challenge in the market is supply demand imbalance. When there is an equilibrium between the supply and demand, the industry is said to be healthy. The quarters during which too much freight is to be delivered result in massive missed opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

  • A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK
  • BNSF Railway
  • Daseke
  • Deutsche Bahn
  • Landstar System

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Transport Mode

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3knzmp/global_open_deck?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
