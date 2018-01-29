Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Briefing 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ophthalmic
Devices Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Briefing 2018 provides strategists,
marketers and senior management with the critical information they need
to assess the global ophthalmic devices market.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ophthalmic devices market in
2017, accounting for around 33% market share. North America was the
second largest region accounting for around 29% market share. Africa was
the smallest region accounting for around 3% market share.
The use of robotic systems in the field of ophthalmology is increasing.
Conventional ophthalmic surgeries are generally performed with a high
magnification with a three-dimensional view through a surgical
microscope and precise manipulations are made using delicate handheld
instruments to minimize collateral damages. Robot-assisted surgeries are
attractive in these cases and allow surgeons to perform complex eye
operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced
tremor, task automation and flexibility.
For instance, mechatronics and control laboratory and the Jules stein
eye institute collaboratively developed intraocular robotic
interventional and surgical system (IRISS) which is capable of
performing both anterior and posterior segment intraocular surgery.
This system consists of master surgical manipulators to manipulate two
surgical instruments simultaneously through tiny ocular incisions and
microscope mounted cameras for 3-D teloperated surgical visualization.
Preceyes BV also developed PRECEYES Surgical System to perform
robot-assisted operation inside the eye
Scope:
-
Markets Covered: Vision Care Devices, Cataract
Surgery Devices , Refractive Surgery Devices, and Diagnostic and
Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share
of competitors, key sub segments.
-
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis
throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Companies Mentioned
-
Essilor International
-
Alcon (Novartis)
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
Hoya Corporation
-
CooperVision AG
-
Tommy Corporation
-
Abbott Medical
-
Carl Zeiss AG
-
Nidek Co. Ltd.
-
Topcon Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzpcqz/global_ophthalmic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006042/en/