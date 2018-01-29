Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Briefing 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ophthalmic Devices Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Briefing 2018 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ophthalmic devices market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ophthalmic devices market in 2017, accounting for around 33% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 29% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 3% market share.

The use of robotic systems in the field of ophthalmology is increasing. Conventional ophthalmic surgeries are generally performed with a high magnification with a three-dimensional view through a surgical microscope and precise manipulations are made using delicate handheld instruments to minimize collateral damages. Robot-assisted surgeries are attractive in these cases and allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation and flexibility.

For instance, mechatronics and control laboratory and the Jules stein eye institute collaboratively developed intraocular robotic interventional and surgical system (IRISS) which is capable of performing both anterior and posterior segment intraocular surgery.

This system consists of master surgical manipulators to manipulate two surgical instruments simultaneously through tiny ocular incisions and microscope mounted cameras for 3-D teloperated surgical visualization. Preceyes BV also developed PRECEYES Surgical System to perform robot-assisted operation inside the eye

Markets Covered: Vision Care Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices , Refractive Surgery Devices, and Diagnostic and Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices

Five years historic and forecast. Data: Market value in $ billions.

Market value in $ billions. Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

