Global Optical Instruments and Lens Manufacturing Markets to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Optical Instruments and Lens Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the optical instrument and lens market by type. Segment type include optical instruments and interchangeable camera lenses.

Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp. and Sony Corp.

Key Highlights:

The global optical instruments and lens manufacturing market totaled $19.1 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $27.0 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% for the period of 2017-2022.

Asia-Pacific optical instruments and lens manufacturing market totaled $8.1 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $13.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period of 2017-2022.

North American optical instruments and lens manufacturing market totaled $5.2 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary And Highlights

3 Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Characteristics

4 Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

5 Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

6 Pestle Analysis

7 Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Segmentation

8 Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

9 Global Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors

10 Asia-Pacific Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

11 Asia-Pacific Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

12 Western Europe Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

13 Western Europe Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

14 Eastern Europe Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

15 Eastern Europe Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

16 North America Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

17 North America Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

18 South America Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

19 South America Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

20 Middle East Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

21 Africa Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

22 Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Customer Information

23 Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

24 Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Optical Instruments And Lens Manufacturing Market

25 Appendix

26 References

Companies Mentioned

Canon

Fujifilm

Leica Camera

NIKON

Olympus corporation

Panasonic

Samyang Optics

SONY CORPORATION

Tamron Co., Ltd

ZEISS Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w3db2q/global_optical?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005399/en/