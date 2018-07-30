Global Optical Sensor Market Segmented by Technology, Sensor Type, Application & Region - Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 10.87% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The optical sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.87%
during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.
The global optical sensor market is expected to grow at a steady pace
over the forecast period, owing to the advancements in mobile
technology, with new features and models. These advancements are
expected to change the scenario for silicon technology as well.
There has been an increase in automation across several industries,
globally. This has further increased the demand for optical sensors
across industry verticals. The latest technological breakthroughs have
assisted the advancement of new optical sensors that can make the
overall processes more efficient, and can significantly improve accuracy
across various applications. There have been a series of new product
launches, mergers, and acquisitions, globally, to take the advantages
offered by optical sensors.
Hyperspectral imaging integrates spectroscopy and digital imaging. A
hyperspectral device helps in capturing a large number of spectral
bands. Over the past few years, several technological advancements have
led to the penetration of the hyperspectral technology, over a wide
range of applications; these technologies include: satellite-based
airborne sensing and target detection for military, along with the
quality control processes for industrial applications.
Over the past few years, optical fibers have seen significant in-roads
across various sensors application, because of their small size and the
ability to transmit huge amount of data without complexion, by consuming
only a minimal or low electrical power for signal transmission.
