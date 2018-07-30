Log in
Global Optical Sensor Market Segmented by Technology, Sensor Type, Application & Region - Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 10.87% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 10:09am CEST

The "Global Optical Sensor Market - Segmented by Technology, Sensor Type (Fiber Optic Sensors, Image Sensors, Position Sensors), Application, and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optical sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

The global optical sensor market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period, owing to the advancements in mobile technology, with new features and models. These advancements are expected to change the scenario for silicon technology as well.

There has been an increase in automation across several industries, globally. This has further increased the demand for optical sensors across industry verticals. The latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new optical sensors that can make the overall processes more efficient, and can significantly improve accuracy across various applications. There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, globally, to take the advantages offered by optical sensors.

Hyperspectral imaging integrates spectroscopy and digital imaging. A hyperspectral device helps in capturing a large number of spectral bands. Over the past few years, several technological advancements have led to the penetration of the hyperspectral technology, over a wide range of applications; these technologies include: satellite-based airborne sensing and target detection for military, along with the quality control processes for industrial applications.

Over the past few years, optical fibers have seen significant in-roads across various sensors application, because of their small size and the ability to transmit huge amount of data without complexion, by consuming only a minimal or low electrical power for signal transmission.

Companies Mentioned

  • ON Semiconductor
  • Microchip Technology Inc
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Omnivision Technologies Inc
  • Pepperl+Fuchs International
  • Rockwell Automation Inc
  • Sick AG
  • STEINEL
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Optical Sensors Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Optical Sensors Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ps2b4q/global_optical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
