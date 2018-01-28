Global Optical Transceiver Market - Migration from Copper Wires to Optic Fibers Drives Growth - Technavio

The global
optical transceiver market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
above 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005018/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global optical transceiver market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Photo: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global
optical transceiver market by end-user, including datacom,
telecom, and enterprise. The report also determines the geographic
breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which
includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get
the third for free: View Technavio’s
latest discounts and promotions
Market driver: migration from copper wires to optic fibers
The migration from the use of copper wires to optic fibers is a major
driver for the growth of the optical transceiver market. To transmit
data over long distances, a copper fiber uses electrical impulses. This
leads to large attenuations, which, in turn, results in the distortion
of data. Moreover, security issues arise with the usage of copper wires
as they can be easily tapped. Optic fibers are inexpensive, lightweight,
and non-flammable and they can carry higher bandwidths compared with
copper wires.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded
systems research, “Copper wire signal strength
diminishes at high frequencies whereas optical fiber can carry higher
frequency ranges and more than 1,000 times the bandwidth of copper
wires. Copper wires without a proper insulation jacket have poor
durability, but optic fibers are extremely durable. Optical fibers are
not affected by radio frequency interference and can be used in harsh
conditions.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture
OTNs have started migrating from SONET technology toward
wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture, more prominently to
dense WDM (DWDM). The deployment of DWDM systems by carriers has been
successful to a great extent. Currently, by carrying multiple
wavelengths over a single optical fiber, they can tap an enormous
capacity. This has allowed carriers to make significant reductions in
the cost of deploying an overlay of multiple networks for each service
offering or single-channel networks. Where the installation space is
less, and installation of more cables is not possible, WDM becomes more
important. Fault detection, performance monitoring, and isolation of the
wavelength are some of the benefits of this system.
Market challenge: deployment issues of fiber optic infrastructure
One of the biggest growth opportunities for communication service
providers is the multi-dwelling units (MDUs) category in the housing
field. Based on the geography and earth stratum, a different mechanism
has been designed for fiber deployment. One of the biggest challenges in
the market is the deployment of fiber optics, especially in the existing
apartments and condominiums.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the major contributors in the global optical transceiver
market:
-
Finisar
-
Lumentum Operations
-
Oclaro
The global
optical transceiver market is concentrated. There are only a few
prominent players in the market. However, players in the market are
investing highly in R&D activities to gain a greater share of the
market. The market is expected to have an increase in the number of
competitors in the future. Through mergers and acquisitions and
collaboration with local players, competitors are expected to increase
their global footprint.
Get a sample copy of the global
optical transceiver market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing embedded
systems research library and find expert analysis on hundreds
of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005018/en/