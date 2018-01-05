Global Optocoupler Market Analysis, Forecasts & Growth Opportunities 2018-2023 - Research and Markets

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Optocoupler Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global optocoupler market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the optocoupler market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive industries. The major growth drivers for this market are the growth in the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, growth in factory automation systems and equipment, and increasing global internet traffic.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the optocoupler industry, include increasing demand in the smart meter systems, increasing usage in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and advancement in optocouplers for a wider temperature range with superior electrical characteristics.

The high performance optocoupler will remain the largest product type; it is also expected to witness highest growth rate due to the increasing demand in the industrial communication busses, automotive battery chargers, military equipment, and medical instruments.

Within the optocoupler market, the industrial segment will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing demand for optocouplers in industrial robots, motor control, power supplies, and industrial networking. This growth will be supported by growth in the automation field, and increasing requirements of electrical isolation from higher voltages and noise cancellation. The researcher predicts that the demand for optocouplers in the automotive segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of optocouplers in hybrid and electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period.

Optocoupler companies profiled in this market include Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductors, and Vishay Intertechnology.

Scope of the Report

Global Optocoupler Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

High Performance Optocouplers

Phototransistor Optocouplers

Phototriac Optocouplers

Other

Global Optocoupler Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

Global Optocoupler Market by Pin type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

4 Pin Optocouplers

5 Pin Optocouplers

6 Pin Optocouplers

7 Pin Optocouplers and above

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Broadcom Limited

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Group (Sharp Corporation)

ISOCOM limited

IXYS Corporation

Lite-On Technology Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Standex Electronics Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology

None

