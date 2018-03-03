Global Organic Peroxide Market - Growing Polymer Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
organic peroxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new
market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005762/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global organic peroxide market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global organic
peroxide market by application (textile, pulp and paper, polymer,
personal care, and detergents). The report also determines the
geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and
EMEA.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Market driver: growing polymer industry
Organic peroxides are used in the modification of polymers. These
polymers are essential for the manufacture of plastics, including
polystyrene and PVC, and composite products, such as fiberglass. The
plastics and rubber industries are the largest users of organic
peroxides globally. Organic peroxides are used as accelerators,
activators, catalysts, initiators, curing agents, hardeners,
cross-linking agents, and promoters. Free radical polymerization with
organic peroxides is the generic process used to manufacture plastics in
the polymer industry.
“Organic peroxides such as initiators, organometallics, and reactor
additives are used in the production of thermoplastics and rubbers. With
the growth of the polymer industry during the forecast period, the
organic peroxide market is expected to grow owing to the increasing use
of organic peroxides for manufacturing polymers,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for specialty
chemicals research.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: increasing production capacity driving market growth
The increase in production capacity has been a major factor boosting the
organic peroxide market. Many companies are focusing on increasing their
production capacity. For instance, Akzo Nobel decided to increase the
production capacity at its organic peroxides facility in Ningbo, China,
in 2017. The capacity of this plant will be increased by more than 100%
by the end of the third quarter of 2018. The company’s Ningbo site has
been producing dicumyl peroxide (DCP), which is an organic peroxide used
as a crosslinking agent in the manufacture of polymers. DCP is used in
the manufacture of various polymers with better durability. These
polymers can be found in different products, including shoe soles. DCP
is also used in polymers to produce insulating high-voltage cables. They
are used to connect offshore wind parks and other renewable sources of
energy. The rising production capacity will encourage smaller vendors to
increase their production volume during the forecast period.
Market challenge: rising prices affect market growth
Major organic
peroxide producers have implemented price increases recently
owing to the rising costs of raw materials, manufacturing,
transportation, energy, packaging, and labor. All these factors in
addition to regulatory compliance with Environment, Health, Science, and
Engineering (EHSE) standards are driving the price of organic peroxides
in EMEA and APAC. This price rise is expected to have major implications
on the global market during the forecast period.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Technavio’s best deal of the month! Get 20%
off on all Media
and Entertainment Services reports. Offer
valid only till the 31st
of March.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005762/en/