Global Organic Peroxide Market Report 2018-2022 - Expected to Exceed $1 Million in Revenue - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Organic Peroxide Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global organic peroxide market based on application such as textile, pulp and paper, polymer, personal care, and detergents. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

It is predicted that this global market will post a revenue of more than USD 1 million by 2022.

The organic peroxide market is witnessing growth in the textile segment due to the rising demand for organic peroxide from the textile industry. The market is expected to grow in this segment for the next four years.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority market share to organic peroxide market during 2017. The growing application of organic peroxides such as initiators, organometallics, and reactor additives in the production of thermoplastics and rubbers will further drive the growth prospects for the organic peroxide market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global organic peroxide market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global organic peroxide market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global organic peroxide market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global organic peroxide market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global organic peroxide market?

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Application

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

Pergan

NOF Corporation

Novichem

United Initiators

