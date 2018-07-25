Global Orthobiologics Market 2018-2022 | Development of New Products to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global orthobiologics market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increase in developments of new products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global orthobiologics market 2018-2022. These product launches will encourage other vendors to invest in developing advanced products to maintain their position in the market. Therefore, the introduction of new products will support the revenue inflow in the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global orthobiologics market is the global rise in orthopedic disorders:

Global orthobiologics market: Global rise in orthopedic disorders

With the expansion of the global geriatric population base, instances of orthopedic disorders have been increasing, as older people are often highly susceptible to spinal and other orthopedic disorders. Some of the most common orthopedic disorders include arthritis, osteoarthritis, bursitis, rheumatoid arthritis, elbow pain, knee pain, and neck problems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, “Accident-induced injuries are also a major factor for the cause of many serious orthopedic issues. Moreover, sports injuries such as ligament injury and dislocation of joints, especially among players who participate in contact sports such as wrestling and kabaddi, might also lead to orthopedic issues.”

Global orthobiologics market: Segmentation analysis

The global orthobiologics market research report provides market segmentation by product (bone graft substitutes, viscosupplementation, and stem cells), by application (spinal fusion, and reconstruction surgery and trauma repair), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Among the three major products, the bone graft substitutes segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 49% of the market. The rise in the use of bone graft substitutes for treating orthopedic issues, such as osteoarthritis and increasing technological advances in the field of bone graft substitutes, is expected to lead the market.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 56% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas are expected to lead the market owing to the presence of prominent players. The leading vendors in the Americas are entering into collaborations and partnerships along with surge in investments in their R&D activities for product development.

