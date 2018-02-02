Global Outdoor Advertising Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Integration of Mobile Devices likely to boost Outdoor Advertising Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Outdoor Advertising Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)"
Global Outdoor Advertising Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook
(2018-2022) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the
present market along with future outlook.
The U.S. is a major contributor to the out of home advertisement market
supported by increased installation of new digital bus shelters across
New York City and conversion of traditional paper based advertisements
into digital screens which resulted in increased profits for the
advertisement sites.
The global outdoor advertising market is expected to grow in future with
emerging middle class population, rising urban population, increased
investments in infrastructure and emergence of digital displays. Key
trends of this market includes domination of digital out of home
advertising market, integration of mobile devices with OOH and increased
preference towards beacons technology. However, there are some factors
which can hinder the market growth including impact on tourism industry
and stringent regulations.
The report profiles the key players of the market including JCDecaux,
iHeartMedia Inc. (Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.), Outfront Media
Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company are being profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Advertising Market Analysis
3. Global Outdoor Advertising Market Analysis
4. Regional Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
-
iHeartMedia Inc. (Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.)
-
JCDecaux
-
Lamar Advertising Company
-
Outfront Media Inc.
