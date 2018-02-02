Log in
Global Outdoor Advertising Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Integration of Mobile Devices likely to boost Outdoor Advertising Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/02/2018 | 10:07pm CET

The "Global Outdoor Advertising Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Outdoor Advertising Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the out of home advertisement market supported by increased installation of new digital bus shelters across New York City and conversion of traditional paper based advertisements into digital screens which resulted in increased profits for the advertisement sites.

The global outdoor advertising market is expected to grow in future with emerging middle class population, rising urban population, increased investments in infrastructure and emergence of digital displays. Key trends of this market includes domination of digital out of home advertising market, integration of mobile devices with OOH and increased preference towards beacons technology. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including impact on tourism industry and stringent regulations.

The report profiles the key players of the market including JCDecaux, iHeartMedia Inc. (Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.), Outfront Media Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company are being profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Advertising Market Analysis

3. Global Outdoor Advertising Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • iHeartMedia Inc. (Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.)
  • JCDecaux
  • Lamar Advertising Company
  • Outfront Media Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hmp5v3/global_outdoor?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
