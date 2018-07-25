Log in
Global Outlook on the Anti-Icing Coating Market (2018-2027) by Product, Substrate, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 11:25am EDT

The "Global Anti-Icing Coating Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Icing Coating Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand in communication equipment industry, new functionalities and improved properties, increased demand for coatings for extreme environments and growth opportunities/investment opportunities

Based on product, market is segmented into single layer and multi-layer.

Depending on substrate, market is divided into glass, concrete & ceramics and metals.

By Application, market is classified into construction, automotive & transportation, communication equipment, renewable energy and other end-users.

  • Automotive & Transportation segment is further sub-segmented into marine, aircrafts & aviation, rail and automobiles.
  • Renewable Energy segment is further sub-segmented into wind energy plants and solar energy plants.
  • Other End-Users segment is further sub-segmented into cold storages and electrical insulators.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Anti-Icing Coating Market, By Product

5 Anti-Icing Coating Market, By Substrate

6 Anti-Icing Coating Market, By Application

7 Anti-Icing Coating Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

  • Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH
  • Battelle Memorial Institute
  • CG2 Nanocoatings Inc.
  • Cytonix
  • DowDuPont
  • Ecological Coatings
  • Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
  • Hygratek
  • KISS Polymers
  • NanoSonic Inc.
  • NBD Nanotechnologies
  • 3M
  • NeverWet
  • Opus Materials Technologies
  • PPG Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sj88l9/global_outlook_on?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
