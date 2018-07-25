Global Outlook on the Anti-Icing Coating Market (2018-2027) by Product, Substrate, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Anti-Icing Coating Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Icing Coating Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand in communication equipment industry, new functionalities and improved properties, increased demand for coatings for extreme environments and growth opportunities/investment opportunities

Based on product, market is segmented into single layer and multi-layer.

Depending on substrate, market is divided into glass, concrete & ceramics and metals.

By Application, market is classified into construction, automotive & transportation, communication equipment, renewable energy and other end-users.

Automotive & Transportation segment is further sub-segmented into marine, aircrafts & aviation, rail and automobiles.

Renewable Energy segment is further sub-segmented into wind energy plants and solar energy plants.

Other End-Users segment is further sub-segmented into cold storages and electrical insulators.

