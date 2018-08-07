Global Outlook on the Enterprise Collaboration Market 2018 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts to 2023: A Projected $53.83 Billion Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Enterprise Collaboration Market by Software; By Deployment Mode; By Industries; By Regions Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Trends, and Forecast to 2023: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise collaboration market revenue is estimated to be $31.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $53.83 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The services include file sharing, messaging, audio and video, enterprise social network, intranet and portal, and project and calendar management. The enterprise social network segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to realize the benefits of the connected workforce and faster business operations.

The adoption of enterprise collaboration software is the highest in North America owing to the early adoption of technologies and business productivity optimization. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The organization size includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises are estimated to hold the significant market share in 2018, however, SMEs are expected to grow at higher CAGR. The cloud migration of SMEs is comparatively easier than large enterprises, which is driving the growth of SaaS adoption. The organizations are deploying enterprise collaboration software because of the increasing focus to expedite business operations and strong work engagements from employees.

The industry verticals include BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, government, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, and others. The network and software product companies are competing in the market, focusing on the better value proposition for the organizations in the better provision of well-connected internal teams. BFSI, manufacturing, and telecom and IT are the major contributors to the enterprise collaboration market growth.

Companies Featured in the Report

Cisco

Deskera

IBM

Jive Software

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

Slack

Smartsheet

Universe

