Global PLM in the Automotive Sector - Increasing Product Recalls to Boost Demand | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
PLM in the automotive sector. This new report will provide new
and updated market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will present an up-to-date analysis of the market with
regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global
environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on recent
developments in the automotive market.
The upgraded research report on the global PLM in the automotive sector
is an integral part of Technavio’s ICT portfolio. Technavio offers an
exhaustive range of market research reports on product
lifecycle management (PLM), covering different regions and top
industry segments. PLM is software that plays an integral role in
different functional levels of organizations, such as product design,
engineering, and manufacturing. The need to manage a product from
concept to realization has led to the emergence of PLM software and
services. Some of the topics covered include EDA in the automotive
industry, computational fluid dynamics, simulation and analysis
software, and mechanical computer-aided design (MCAD).
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global
PLM in the automotive sector projected the APAC region to
exhibit the highest market growth rate during the forecast period. This
region which accounted for a mere 24% of the market in 2015 and was
predicted to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The
rapid growth of the automotive industry in China was identified as the
critical factor impacting the growth in this region.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Increasing product recalls in the automotive industry is a primary
growth driver for this market. Product recall is the process of calling
back a product, which is not in conformity with the standards that are
mostly related to safety. The growing need for safety features in
automobiles is expected to drive the global market for PLM in the
automotive industry during the forecast period.”
Technavio’s new report on the global PLM in the automotive sector will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and forecast
-
Key factors driving market growth
-
Top emerging trends
-
Competitive landscape and market share of the key players
-
New growth opportunities and challenges
The report on the global PLM in the automotive sector for the period
2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one
week of purchase.
