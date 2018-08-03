Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global PTFE Fabric Market by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:52pm EDT

The "PTFE Fabric Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, and PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric), End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the PTFE fabric market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.

The PTFE fabric market is projected to grow from USD 690.8 million in 2018 to USD 908.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.

High demand for PTFE fabrics in the automotive industry, their growing demand in the construction industry, and increasing consumption of composite fabrics for industrial applications are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The high cost of PTFE coated fabrics in comparison to PVC coated fabrics restrains the market growth.

Among types, the nonwoven fabric segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

PTFE-based nonwoven fabrics are extensively used in composites manufacturing. These nonwoven fabrics are also used as a component in the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications, thus keeping their demand in this segment high.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 PTFE Fabric Market, By Type

7 PTFE Fabric Market, By End-Use Industry

8 PTFE Fabric Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

  • Aetna Plastics
  • Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Birdair
  • Ceno Tec
  • Chukoh Chemical Industries
  • Daikin Industries
  • EDER
  • Fiberflon
  • Fothergill Group
  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
  • Sefar
  • Siftex
  • Taconic
  • Techbelt
  • Textiles Coated International
  • The Chemours Company
  • Toss GmbH & Co. KG
  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
  • W.F. Lake Corp.
  • Zhejiang Kertice Hi-Tech Fluor-Material Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/487hwr/global_ptfe?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:02pPLANTRONICS, INC. (NYSE : PLT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
AQ
10:02pASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ : ATRO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AQ
10:02pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
10:02pBIOTRICITY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10:02pSALIENT MIDSTREAM & MLP FUND : To Host Annual Shareholders Meeting On September 14, 2018
PR
10:02pLOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:01pTECH MAHINDRA : and Eleven01 Foundation Launch India's largest Blockchain Initiative ‘Eleven01 Protocol’ at the International Blockchain Congress
PU
10:01pTECH MAHINDRA : and Nucleus Vision Announce a Strategic Partnership to Implement Blockchain in Retail and Telco Space
PU
10:01pGlobal RF-over-Fiber Market by Component, Frequency Band, Application, Vertical and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:01pHEXION INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.