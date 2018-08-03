Global PTFE Fabric Market by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "PTFE Fabric Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, and PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric), End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the PTFE fabric market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.

The PTFE fabric market is projected to grow from USD 690.8 million in 2018 to USD 908.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.

High demand for PTFE fabrics in the automotive industry, their growing demand in the construction industry, and increasing consumption of composite fabrics for industrial applications are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The high cost of PTFE coated fabrics in comparison to PVC coated fabrics restrains the market growth.

Among types, the nonwoven fabric segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

PTFE-based nonwoven fabrics are extensively used in composites manufacturing. These nonwoven fabrics are also used as a component in the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications, thus keeping their demand in this segment high.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 PTFE Fabric Market, By Type

7 PTFE Fabric Market, By End-Use Industry

8 PTFE Fabric Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Aetna Plastics

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Birdair

Ceno Tec

Chukoh Chemical Industries

Daikin Industries

EDER

Fiberflon

Fothergill Group

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Sefar

Siftex

Taconic

Techbelt

Textiles Coated International

The Chemours Company

Toss GmbH & Co. KG

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

W.F. Lake Corp.

Zhejiang Kertice Hi-Tech Fluor-Material Co. Ltd.

