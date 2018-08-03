Global PTFE Fabric Market by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "PTFE
Fabric Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, and PTFE
Fiber-Made Fabric), End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration),
and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
In terms of value, the PTFE fabric market is projected to grow
at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.
The PTFE fabric market is projected to grow from USD 690.8 million in
2018 to USD 908.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.
High demand for PTFE fabrics in the automotive industry, their growing
demand in the construction industry, and increasing consumption of
composite fabrics for industrial applications are some of the key
factors driving the growth of the market. The high cost of PTFE coated
fabrics in comparison to PVC coated fabrics restrains the market growth.
Among types, the nonwoven fabric segment is projected to grow at
the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.
PTFE-based nonwoven fabrics are extensively used in composites
manufacturing. These nonwoven fabrics are also used as a component in
the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications, thus keeping their
demand in this segment high.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 PTFE Fabric Market, By Type
7 PTFE Fabric Market, By End-Use Industry
8 PTFE Fabric Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
-
Aetna Plastics
-
Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
-
Birdair
-
Ceno Tec
-
Chukoh Chemical Industries
-
Daikin Industries
-
EDER
-
Fiberflon
-
Fothergill Group
-
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
-
Sefar
-
Siftex
-
Taconic
-
Techbelt
-
Textiles Coated International
-
The Chemours Company
-
Toss GmbH & Co. KG
-
W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
-
W.F. Lake Corp.
-
Zhejiang Kertice Hi-Tech Fluor-Material Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/487hwr/global_ptfe?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005496/en/