Global Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021 - Volatility in Raw Material Prices is Hindering Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Global packaging coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the
period 2017-2021.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing
preference for bio-based packaging coating. Major players have increased
their R&D investment to reduce the manufacturing and operation costs of
packaging coatings. The increasing rate of innovation and product
development will be responsible for products with better efficiency and
enhanced properties. Thus, to gain a competitive edge in the market,
major vendors are likely to emphasize on innovations.
One of the major drivers for this market is the growth in the packaging
industry. The packaging coating provides moisture and chemical
resistance, strength, and durability to the packaging material. The
growing use of packaging is expected to foster the demand for packaging
coating.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices.
Polymeric materials are commonly used in the manufacturing of packaging
coating. Epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, phenolic, and amino are some of
the other raw materials. Most of these raw materials are the
downstream/byproducts of crude oil. Hence, high crude oil prices are
expected to affect the prices of these raw materials. For instance, Dow
Polyurethanes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa announced an
increase in prices of polyurethane raw materials such as polyols,
toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI) on
May 2016.
Key Vendors
-
Akzo Nobel
-
Arkema
-
PPG Industries
-
The Sherwin-Williams Company
-
Wacker Chemie
Other Prominent Vendors
-
allnex group
-
ALTANA
-
Axalta Coating Systems
-
BASF
-
Endura coating
-
Evonik Industries
-
KANSAI PAINT
-
Mantrose-Haeuser
-
Michelman
-
Sun Coating
-
The Dow Chemical Company
-
VPL Coatings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln6wn2/global_packaging?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130006288/en/