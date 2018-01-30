Global Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021 - Volatility in Raw Material Prices is Hindering Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Global packaging coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing preference for bio-based packaging coating. Major players have increased their R&D investment to reduce the manufacturing and operation costs of packaging coatings. The increasing rate of innovation and product development will be responsible for products with better efficiency and enhanced properties. Thus, to gain a competitive edge in the market, major vendors are likely to emphasize on innovations.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growth in the packaging industry. The packaging coating provides moisture and chemical resistance, strength, and durability to the packaging material. The growing use of packaging is expected to foster the demand for packaging coating.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices. Polymeric materials are commonly used in the manufacturing of packaging coating. Epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, phenolic, and amino are some of the other raw materials. Most of these raw materials are the downstream/byproducts of crude oil. Hence, high crude oil prices are expected to affect the prices of these raw materials. For instance, Dow Polyurethanes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa announced an increase in prices of polyurethane raw materials such as polyols, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI) on May 2016.

Key Vendors

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie

Other Prominent Vendors

allnex group

ALTANA

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Endura coating

Evonik Industries

KANSAI PAINT

Mantrose-Haeuser

Michelman

Sun Coating

The Dow Chemical Company

VPL Coatings

