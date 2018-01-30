Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021 - Volatility in Raw Material Prices is Hindering Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:09pm CET

The "Global Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Global packaging coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing preference for bio-based packaging coating. Major players have increased their R&D investment to reduce the manufacturing and operation costs of packaging coatings. The increasing rate of innovation and product development will be responsible for products with better efficiency and enhanced properties. Thus, to gain a competitive edge in the market, major vendors are likely to emphasize on innovations.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growth in the packaging industry. The packaging coating provides moisture and chemical resistance, strength, and durability to the packaging material. The growing use of packaging is expected to foster the demand for packaging coating.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices. Polymeric materials are commonly used in the manufacturing of packaging coating. Epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, phenolic, and amino are some of the other raw materials. Most of these raw materials are the downstream/byproducts of crude oil. Hence, high crude oil prices are expected to affect the prices of these raw materials. For instance, Dow Polyurethanes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa announced an increase in prices of polyurethane raw materials such as polyols, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI) on May 2016.

Key Vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • Arkema
  • PPG Industries
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Wacker Chemie

Other Prominent Vendors

  • allnex group
  • ALTANA
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF
  • Endura coating
  • Evonik Industries
  • KANSAI PAINT
  • Mantrose-Haeuser
  • Michelman
  • Sun Coating
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • VPL Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln6wn2/global_packaging?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:48p ESKAY MINING : Announces Grant of Options
09:45p LAKE SHORE BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
09:45p REDFIN : Pits Boston Against Philadelphia In A Super Bowl City Showdown
09:45p BLOCKCHAIN, PART 1 : The Ledger, Decentralization, and Potential Uses
09:45p ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES : Head of Clinical Operations (Dir., Sr., or VP)
09:45p Generators Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge
09:44p Gold Mining USA, Inc. Finalizes Name Change To Vita Mobile Systems, Inc.
09:41p Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Treatment of Wastewater Backed by Growing Health and Environmental Awareness - ResearchAndMarkets.com
09:40p TEGMA GESTAO LOGISTICA : reports sale of relevant shareholder position
09:40p INDUSTRIAS ROMI : Consulta à CVM
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN : Cyclical reversal dents European shares as results roll in
2LONDON COFFEE : Keurig Bets $19 Billion on Soda -- WSJ
3Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan partner to cut U.S. healthcare costs
4DOLLAR INDEX : Oil settles lower after dollar strengthens, rising U.S. output
5APPLE : APPLE : Amid angst over iPhone X, Wall Street braces for weak forecast from Apple

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.