Global Packaging Market for the E-commerce Sector 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 8.43% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Packaging Market for the E-commerce Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global packaging market for the e-commerce sector to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Packaging is material that is used to wrap goods and prepare them for warehousing, transport, distribution, and end use. The role of packaging has evolved, and it is also being used for various other functions such as to attract attention, assist in promotion, and provide information.

One trend in the market is growing cross-border e-commerce sales. The global cross border e-commerce market occupied around one-fourth of the global e-commerce market, and it is expected to grow rapidly. Factors such as growing business expansion activities will drive the global cross border e-commerce market.

One driver in the market is rising internet penetration worldwide. There is a growing adoption of smartphones among consumers worldwide. In 2017, more than 60% of the people in the majority of countries such as the US, Germany, China, and India owned a smartphone, and this percentage is expected to grow further.

The report states that one challenge in the market is growing prices of raw materials. The prices of raw materials, such as paper and plastic, which are used to make e-commerce packaging such as corrugated box and polybags are rising. The rise in the prices of these raw materials such as plastic is mainly because of the rise in the prices of crude oil.

Companies Mentioned

DS Smith

Georgia-Pacific

International Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation By Type Of Packaging

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

