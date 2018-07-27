Global Packaging Market for the E-commerce Sector 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 8.43% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Packaging Market for the E-commerce Sector 2018-2022" report
The analysts forecast the global packaging market for the e-commerce
sector to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during the period 2018-2022.
Packaging is material that is used to wrap goods and prepare them for
warehousing, transport, distribution, and end use. The role of packaging
has evolved, and it is also being used for various other functions such
as to attract attention, assist in promotion, and provide information.
One trend in the market is growing cross-border e-commerce sales. The
global cross border e-commerce market occupied around one-fourth of the
global e-commerce market, and it is expected to grow rapidly. Factors
such as growing business expansion activities will drive the global
cross border e-commerce market.
One driver in the market is rising internet penetration worldwide. There
is a growing adoption of smartphones among consumers worldwide. In 2017,
more than 60% of the people in the majority of countries such as the US,
Germany, China, and India owned a smartphone, and this percentage is
expected to grow further.
The report states that one challenge in the market is growing prices of
raw materials. The prices of raw materials, such as paper and plastic,
which are used to make e-commerce packaging such as corrugated box and
polybags are rising. The rise in the prices of these raw materials such
as plastic is mainly because of the rise in the prices of crude oil.
Companies Mentioned
-
DS Smith
-
Georgia-Pacific
-
International Paper
-
Mondi
-
Smurfit Kappa Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope Of The Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation By Type Of Packaging
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
