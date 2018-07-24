Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global paper and paperboard container and packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging materials. One of the major concerns in end-user industries such as e-commerce, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals is to maintain profit margins while maintaining sustainable business operations. These industries are adopting packaging solutions, which help them in achieving durable barrier protection with the lowest possible carbon footprint.

This market research report on the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for innovative lightweight packaging solutions as one of the key emerging trends in the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market:

Global paper and paperboard container and packaging market: Growing demand for innovative lightweight packaging solutions

The vendors are increasingly developing and providing lightweight and high-performance corrugated grade boxes to minimize costs, enhance performance, and remain compliant with regulations. In the packaging industry, reduced cost is the resultant of a lower material consumption during the manufacturing process and higher shipping efficiency of lightweight packaging products.

“Lower material consumption during the manufacturing process reduces the environmental impact and the volume of waste generation. Thus, packaging vendors are developing solutions such as corrugated packaging, which is a light-weight but heavy-duty solution to improve intermediate bulk container supply chain process,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

Global paper and paperboard container and packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, and folding boxes and cases), by end-user (food and beverages industry, industrial products industry, and healthcare industry), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The paper bags and sacks segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 32% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with around 36% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

