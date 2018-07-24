Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global paper and paperboard container and packaging market is
expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising consumer
demand for sustainable packaging materials. One of the major concerns in
end-user industries such as e-commerce, food and beverages, and
pharmaceuticals is to maintain profit margins while maintaining
sustainable business operations. These industries are adopting packaging
solutions, which help them in achieving durable barrier protection with
the lowest possible carbon footprint.
This market research report on the global
paper and paperboard container and packaging market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for innovative
lightweight packaging solutions as one of the key emerging trends in the
global paper and paperboard container and packaging market:
Global paper and paperboard container and
packaging market: Growing demand for innovative lightweight packaging
solutions
The vendors are increasingly developing and providing lightweight and
high-performance corrugated grade boxes to minimize costs, enhance
performance, and remain compliant with regulations. In the packaging
industry, reduced cost is the resultant of a lower material consumption
during the manufacturing process and higher shipping efficiency of
lightweight packaging products.
“Lower material consumption during the manufacturing process reduces
the environmental impact and the volume of waste generation. Thus,
packaging vendors are developing solutions such as corrugated packaging,
which is a light-weight but heavy-duty solution to improve intermediate
bulk container supply chain process,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on packaging.
Global paper and paperboard container and
packaging market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global paper and paperboard
container and packaging market by product (paper bags and sacks,
corrugated containers and packaging, and folding boxes and cases), by
end-user (food and beverages industry, industrial products industry, and
healthcare industry), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The paper bags and sacks segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for more than 32% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with around 36% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is
anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
