Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Parkinson's
Disease Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive
Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Parkinsons disease
therapeutics market on a global and regional level. The study provides
historic data of 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based
revenue (USD Billion).
The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a
broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the
report also covers key strategic developments of the market including
acquisitions mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships,
collaborations joint ventures, research development, technology and
regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the
global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend
analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the
region.
The study provides a decisive view on the Parkinsons disease
therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on drug class, route
of administration, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments
have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is
estimated from 2017 to 2023. Based on drug class the market is segmented
into levodopa combination, dopamine agonists, monoamine oxidase B
(MAO-B) inhibitors, anticholinergic drugs, catechol-o-methyltransferase
(COMT) inhibitors and others.
Companies Mentioned:
-
Novartis AG
-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
-
AbbVie Inc.
-
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
-
UCB, Inc.
-
STADA Arzneimittel AG
-
GlaxoSmithKline plc
-
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
-
Merck Co., Inc.
-
Impax Laboratories, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Market Dynamics
4. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Competitive Landscape
5. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Drug Class Segment
Analysis
6. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Route of
Administration Segment Analysis
7. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Distribution Channel
Segment Analysis
8. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Regional Segment
Analysis
9. Company Profiles
