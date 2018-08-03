Log in
Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

The "Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Parkinsons disease therapeutics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based revenue (USD Billion).

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view on the Parkinsons disease therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2023. Based on drug class the market is segmented into levodopa combination, dopamine agonists, monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors, anticholinergic drugs, catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors and others.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Novartis AG
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • UCB, Inc.
  • STADA Arzneimittel AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
  • Merck Co., Inc.
  • Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Market Dynamics

4. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Competitive Landscape

5. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Drug Class Segment Analysis

6. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Route of Administration Segment Analysis

7. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

8. Global Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market- Regional Segment Analysis

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n68c5f/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
