Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022: FDA Approval for Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global pearlescent pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during
the period 2018-2022.
Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on
an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report
considers the revenue generated from the sales of pearlescent pigment.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is FDA approval for use
in cosmetics and personal care products. The FDA has approved the use of
pearlescent pigments and effect-enhancing pigments in cosmetics and
personal care products. It has also approved the use of mica flakes
coated with titanium dioxide and other colorants in cosmetic products.
The mica-based pearlescent pigments are identified to be free from
certain harmful substances like lead, arsenic, and mercury. Although the
FDA has fully restricted the use of color additives in personal care and
cosmetic substances, it is not likely to pose a threat to the growth of
the market.
Key vendors
-
ALTANA
-
BASF
-
CHESIR
-
Merck
-
Sudarshan Chemical Industries
-
Sun Chemical
Other prominent vendors
-
CRISTAL
-
Kuncai Americas
-
NIHON KOKEN KOGYO
-
Oxen Special Chemicals
-
Sinoparst Science and Technology
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
-
Paints and coatings- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Printing inks- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Plastics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Construction materials- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Geographical segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products
-
Increased R&D investments and product innovations
-
Increasing use in plastic products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9fgfxf/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005687/en/