Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022: FDA Approval for Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global pearlescent pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pearlescent pigment.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products. The FDA has approved the use of pearlescent pigments and effect-enhancing pigments in cosmetics and personal care products. It has also approved the use of mica flakes coated with titanium dioxide and other colorants in cosmetic products.

The mica-based pearlescent pigments are identified to be free from certain harmful substances like lead, arsenic, and mercury. Although the FDA has fully restricted the use of color additives in personal care and cosmetic substances, it is not likely to pose a threat to the growth of the market.

Key vendors

ALTANA

BASF

CHESIR

Merck

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Sun Chemical

Other prominent vendors

CRISTAL

Kuncai Americas

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO

Oxen Special Chemicals

Sinoparst Science and Technology

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Paints and coatings- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Printing inks- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Plastics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Construction materials- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products

Increased R&D investments and product innovations

Increasing use in plastic products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

