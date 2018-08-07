Log in
Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight to 2024 - A $30 Billion Market in 2018; Projected to Exceed $50 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Peptide based therapeutics are currently experiencing a renaissance in the global market with collective sales of more than US$ 20 Billion in 2017. Therapeutics such as Lantus, from Sanofi has recently managed to become a blockbuster peptide therapeutic with record sales of over US$ 8 Billion in 2017. Overall, the global peptide therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 50 Billion by 2024 from less than US$ 30 Billion in 2018.

The overall market growth will be driven by the increasing research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical organizations along with rapid entry of multiple peptide based drug in the market.

As of 2018, more than 100 approved peptide therapeutics for various clinical indications are commercially available in the global market. Additionally, a robust clinical pipeline currently has more than 100 type of therapeutics in late stage of clinical development with more than 200 types of therapeutics in pre-clinical stage.

Epidemic increase in clinical indications such as obesity, type II diabetes along with complex disease like cancer are key driving factors of the global peptide therapeutics market. Involvement of global pharmaceutical giants in mass production of peptide therapeutics and impressive investment in their research and development in segments like oncology, genetic disorders, rare disease and autoimmune disease is further bound to make it one of the most active and lucrative market in the future.

Owing to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders like type II diabetes and obesity, the US currently leads the global peptide therapeutics market by a significant margin; followed by the European Union. However, with the alarming increase in patient base, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest growing peptide therapeutics market by 2024.

On the basis of application of peptide therapeutics, the global market has been segmented by indications such as peptide drugs for cancer therapeutics and metabolic disorders, for cardiovascular drug and devices to central nervous system ailments. Apart from these diseases peptide therapeutics have been applied for infections, respiratory disorders to hematological disorders. Of these, metabolic disorders, immunological and cancer are presently the class of disease that ranks in the massive share in the revenue of the global peptide therapeutics market. Over 300 companies are involved in developing more than 200 peptide based drugs in more than 300 oncology projects.

Key Topics Covered

1. Emergence of Peptide Therapeutics: New Growth Frontier For Pharmaceutical Industry

2. Cusp of Small Molecules & Proteins

3. Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics

4. Peptide Therapeutics - Cost Analysis & Market Insight into its Application

5. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Metabolic Disorder

6. Peptide Therapeutics in Cancer - Drug Price & Therapy Cost Analysis

7. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

8. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of HIV Infections

9. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of CNS Disorders

10. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Current Scenario

11. Global Peptides Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview

12. Global Peptide Market by Route of Administration

13. Global Peptide Market by Region

14. Global Peptide Drug Market Dynamics

15. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook

16. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

18. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

19. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

20. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

21. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

22. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

23. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

24. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

25. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

26. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

27. Competitive Landscape

  • Amgen
  • Amylin Pharmaceuticals
  • Apitope Technology
  • BioPartners
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Circassia
  • Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)
  • Eli Lily
  • Galena Biopharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Hyperion Therapeutics
  • ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
  • Ipsen
  • Lonza
  • Merck
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Par Pharmaceuticals
  • PeptiDream
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Tarix Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dbzrkc/global_peptide?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
