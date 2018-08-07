Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight to 2024 - A $30 Billion Market in 2018; Projected to Exceed $50 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2024


Peptide based therapeutics are currently experiencing a renaissance in
the global market with collective sales of more than US$ 20 Billion in
2017. Therapeutics such as Lantus, from Sanofi has recently managed to
become a blockbuster peptide therapeutic with record sales of over US$ 8
Billion in 2017. Overall, the global peptide therapeutics market is
expected to surpass US$ 50 Billion by 2024 from less than US$ 30 Billion
in 2018.
The overall market growth will be driven by the increasing research and
development expenditure by pharmaceutical organizations along with rapid
entry of multiple peptide based drug in the market.
As of 2018, more than 100 approved peptide therapeutics for various
clinical indications are commercially available in the global market.
Additionally, a robust clinical pipeline currently has more than 100
type of therapeutics in late stage of clinical development with more
than 200 types of therapeutics in pre-clinical stage.
Epidemic increase in clinical indications such as obesity, type II
diabetes along with complex disease like cancer are key driving factors
of the global peptide therapeutics market. Involvement of global
pharmaceutical giants in mass production of peptide therapeutics and
impressive investment in their research and development in segments like
oncology, genetic disorders, rare disease and autoimmune disease is
further bound to make it one of the most active and lucrative market in
the future.
Owing to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders like type II
diabetes and obesity, the US currently leads the global peptide
therapeutics market by a significant margin; followed by the European
Union. However, with the alarming increase in patient base, the
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest
growing peptide therapeutics market by 2024.
On the basis of application of peptide therapeutics, the global market
has been segmented by indications such as peptide drugs for cancer
therapeutics and metabolic disorders, for cardiovascular drug and
devices to central nervous system ailments. Apart from these diseases
peptide therapeutics have been applied for infections, respiratory
disorders to hematological disorders. Of these, metabolic disorders,
immunological and cancer are presently the class of disease that ranks
in the massive share in the revenue of the global peptide therapeutics
market. Over 300 companies are involved in developing more than 200
peptide based drugs in more than 300 oncology projects.
Key Topics Covered
1. Emergence of Peptide Therapeutics: New Growth Frontier For
Pharmaceutical Industry
2. Cusp of Small Molecules & Proteins
3. Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics
4. Peptide Therapeutics - Cost Analysis & Market Insight into its
Application
5. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Metabolic Disorder
6. Peptide Therapeutics in Cancer - Drug Price & Therapy Cost Analysis
7. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
8. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of HIV Infections
9. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of CNS Disorders
10. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Current Scenario
11. Global Peptides Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview
12. Global Peptide Market by Route of Administration
13. Global Peptide Market by Region
14. Global Peptide Drug Market Dynamics
15. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook
16. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication &
Company
17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
18. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
19. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
20. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
21. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication &
Company
22. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
23. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
24. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication &
Company
25. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
26. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication &
Company
27. Competitive Landscape
-
Amgen
-
Amylin Pharmaceuticals
-
Apitope Technology
-
BioPartners
-
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
-
Boehringer Ingelheim
-
Circassia
-
Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)
-
Eli Lily
-
Galena Biopharmaceuticals
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
Hyperion Therapeutics
-
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
-
Ipsen
-
Lonza
-
Merck
-
Novo Nordisk
-
Par Pharmaceuticals
-
PeptiDream
-
Roche
-
Sanofi
-
Tarix Pharmaceuticals
