Global Peptide Therapeutics Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
peptide therapeutics market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous global peptide
therapeutics market report, offering valuable insights into multiple
sections impacting the growth of the market across the globe. It will
also help businesses in aligning with the rapidly changing market trends
and expanding their market share in untapped segments.
The upgraded research report on the global peptide therapeutics market
is an integral part of Technavio’s cardiovascular and metabolic
disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market
research reports on the cardiovascular
and metabolic disorders market, which is extremely competitive
and characterized by rapid changes in the demand-supply landscape. Some
of the topics covered include diabetic retinopathy, biologic
therapeutics, liver cirrhosis therapeutics, and inflammatory bowel
disease.
Market at a glance
Technavio’s previous report on the global peptide
therapeutics market projected that in terms of geography, the
Americas dominated this market in 2015. Factors such as the recent
increase in the incidence of cancer, hepatitis, and metabolic disorders,
advances in peptide synthesis technology, and the increased consumption
of various peptide therapies are the major growth drivers for the market
in this region.
“The advances in peptide synthesis technology will be the major
driver for the growth of this market. Chemical and enzymatic syntheses
are the most important among all the methods of peptide synthesis. The
synthesis of peptides has integrated structure-activity relationships
and analog generations to increase bioavailability, decrease adverse
effects, increase the safety and efficacy of drugs, impart protease
resistance, and develop formulations.”
Senior Research Analyst at Technavio
Technavio’s new report on the global peptide therapeutics market will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top trends contributing to market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunity analysis and factors impeding growth
Technavio’s report on the global peptide
therapeutics market for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
