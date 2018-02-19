Log in
Global Petrochemicals Market 2018 - Increased Demand From the Plastics Packaging Industry is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/19/2018 | 11:59pm CET

The "Petrochemicals Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increase in demand from the packaging industry is considered to be the key driver of the petrochemicals industry during the period 2016-2020.

Global demand for plastics packaging is large and growing strongly. The major force is the growth in industries which consume plastic packaging products. Many producers across different industries are keen to enhance packaging of their products. The packaging industry is scaling new heights, not only in terms of revenue growth, but also in devising new technologies, designs and aesthetically enhanced packaging solutions. It is the leading end-user market for many petrochemicals globally.

Asia was the largest region in the petrochemicals market in 2016, accounting for around 66% market share. Asia is the largest market because of its robust manufacturing industry, a major user of petrochemicals, in China and South East Asia. Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 18% market share. The Americas was the third largest region accounting for around 13% market share.

Scope

  • Markets Covered: Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Xylene, Styrene, Toluene, and Cumene.
  • Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
  • Data: Market value in $ billions.
  • Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • Sinopec
  • BASF
  • Dow Chemical
  • LyondellBasell
  • Bayer
  • Dupont
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Ineos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gvzpqx/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.