Global Petrochemicals Market 2018 - Increased Demand From the Plastics Packaging Industry is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Increase in demand from the packaging industry is considered to be the
key driver of the petrochemicals industry during the period 2016-2020.
Global demand for plastics packaging is large and growing strongly. The
major force is the growth in industries which consume plastic packaging
products. Many producers across different industries are keen to enhance
packaging of their products. The packaging industry is scaling new
heights, not only in terms of revenue growth, but also in devising new
technologies, designs and aesthetically enhanced packaging solutions. It
is the leading end-user market for many petrochemicals globally.
Asia was the largest region in the petrochemicals market in 2016,
accounting for around 66% market share. Asia is the largest market
because of its robust manufacturing industry, a major user of
petrochemicals, in China and South East Asia. Europe was the second
largest region accounting for around 18% market share. The Americas was
the third largest region accounting for around 13% market share.
Scope
Markets Covered: Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Xylene, Styrene,
Toluene, and Cumene.
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors,
key sub segments.
Companies Mentioned
Sinopec
BASF
Dow Chemical
LyondellBasell
Bayer
Dupont
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
Exxon Mobil
Ineos
