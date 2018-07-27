Global Piston Pumps Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Piston Pumps - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Piston pumps are a form of positive volumetric displacement pumps, which have high-pressure valves that reciprocate with the piston. Piston pumps make use of cylinders in which a piston moves back and forth, providing direct displacement of the fluid or gas in the cylinder chamber. The water and wastewater industry with additional contribution from energy and utilities industries will drive the market growth in the coming years. Also, these industries are expected to exhibit positive growth among other end-user industries as the global market is adopting water management practices and switching to nuclear energy power sources.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Piston Pumps Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to establish long-term partnerships with suppliers.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global piston pumps market is the increasing demand from the end-user industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, water and wastewater, construction, and energy.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global piston pumps market is to reduce TCO by optimizing the procurement of assets.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.

Companies Mentioned

Eaton

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Parker Hannifin

Bosch

Flowserve

Interpump

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Market Insights

3: Category Pricing Insights

4: Cost-Saving Opportunities

5: Best Practices

6: Category Ecosystem

7: Category Management Strategy

8: Category Management Enablers

9: Suppliers Selection

10: Suppliers Under Coverage

11: US Market Insights

12: Category Definition

13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n885lc/global_piston?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005310/en/