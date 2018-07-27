Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Piston Pumps Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

The "Global Piston Pumps - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Piston pumps are a form of positive volumetric displacement pumps, which have high-pressure valves that reciprocate with the piston. Piston pumps make use of cylinders in which a piston moves back and forth, providing direct displacement of the fluid or gas in the cylinder chamber. The water and wastewater industry with additional contribution from energy and utilities industries will drive the market growth in the coming years. Also, these industries are expected to exhibit positive growth among other end-user industries as the global market is adopting water management practices and switching to nuclear energy power sources.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Piston Pumps Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to establish long-term partnerships with suppliers.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global piston pumps market is the increasing demand from the end-user industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, water and wastewater, construction, and energy.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global piston pumps market is to reduce TCO by optimizing the procurement of assets.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.

Companies Mentioned

  • Eaton
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Bosch
  • Flowserve
  • Interpump

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Market Insights

3: Category Pricing Insights

4: Cost-Saving Opportunities

5: Best Practices

6: Category Ecosystem

7: Category Management Strategy

8: Category Management Enablers

9: Suppliers Selection

10: Suppliers Under Coverage

11: US Market Insights

12: Category Definition

13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n885lc/global_piston?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03:59pREALOGY : Issues 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
PR
03:59pMID PENN BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:59pLow-Odor Paint Offers a Healthier Solution for Your Home
GL
03:58pNATUZZI S.P.A. : Announces Closing of the Joint Venture with Kuka Furniture (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”)
BU
03:57pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
03:57pMINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : MINT's Additional Investment, Cumulatively Totaling up to 44.0% Shareholding in NH Hotel Group
PU
03:57pZTE : Announcement Updates of the Financial Statements of 2018 First Quarterly Report
PU
03:57pHAMILTON LANE : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
03:57pHAMILTON LANE : Form of Proxy Card
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.