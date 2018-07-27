Global Piston Pumps Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Piston pumps are a form of positive volumetric displacement pumps, which
have high-pressure valves that reciprocate with the piston. Piston pumps
make use of cylinders in which a piston moves back and forth, providing
direct displacement of the fluid or gas in the cylinder chamber. The
water and wastewater industry with additional contribution from energy
and utilities industries will drive the market growth in the coming
years. Also, these industries are expected to exhibit positive growth
among other end-user industries as the global market is adopting water
management practices and switching to nuclear energy power sources.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Piston Pumps Market. It helps sourcing
professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings,
understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best
practices.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to establish
long-term partnerships with suppliers.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global piston pumps market is the increasing demand from the end-user
industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, water and wastewater,
construction, and energy.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global piston pumps market is to reduce
TCO by optimizing the procurement of assets.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and
secondary information including inputs from key participants in the
industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve
source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.
