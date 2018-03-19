Global Plastic Filler Market Will Reach USD 10,061 million by 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Plastic Filler Market by Type (Inorganic and Organic); by Physical Form (Continuous, Discontinuous, and Nano-Fillers); for Application (Electricals and Electronics, Automotive, Building & Construction, and Packaging): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global plastic filler market was valued at around USD 7,030 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 10,061 million by 2025. The global plastic filler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 4% between 2017 and 2025.

Browse through 73 Tables & 25 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Plastic Filler Market: By Industry Type, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2016 – 2025”.

Market Report Highlights

Demand for plastic products with varied characteristics, physical properties and forms are on the rise owing to the increasing use of plastic materials in several applications thus the demand for the plastic fillers has increased significantly.

There is an increasing demand for the lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Plastic is one the materials that are used in the automotive industry to serve the purpose of lightweight thus there is an increasing demand for the plastics in the automotive sector, which, in turn, has increased the demand for the plastic fillers.

In the production of the plastic goods, 25% of the market share is contributed by China. The Asia Pacific contributes around 40% of the global market share in plastic production.

Inorganic plastic fillers have a huge demand in the global plastic filler market owing to the characteristics that it imparts in the final plastic products. The amount of plastic fillers used in the manufacturing of the plastic products determines the physical properties of the final product. The discontinuous plastic fillers are more cost-effective in comparison with other forms of plastic fillers. This is one of the factors driving the growth of discontinuous plastic fillers across the globe.

By application, packaging makes the maximum use of fillers and is likely to register the highest CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific holds the dominant position in the global plastic filler market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% over the forecast period.

The growing use of plastic products in the developing countries of Latin America is likely to open up opportunities for industry participants.

The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global plastic filler market. Plastic fillers are mainly used in order to reduce the volume of the plastic that is used in the manufacturing of the plastic products. The plastic fillers have properties similar to plastic and it is used to match the volume. When used in suitable proportions, plastic fillers increase the hardness and stiffness of the final product. Owing to these benefits, the plastic fillers are finding a wide range of applications in different end-user industries. The increased use of the plastic products in the packaging and construction sectors has positively impacted the growth of the plastic fillers market.

Plastic fillers are basically classified depending upon the chemical composition of the fillers. Accordingly, the fillers are used in the manufacturing of the plastic products depending upon the desired characteristics of the final product such as hardness, stiffness, and texture. The inorganic plastic fillers have a huge demand in the global plastic filler market owing to its unique characteristics. Some of the examples of the inorganic plastic fillers include hydrous magnesium silicates, calcium carbonate, mica, and calcium metasilicate, among others. The inorganic plastic fillers segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.92% over the forecast period.

By physical form, the discontinuous segment is expected to dominate the global plastic filler market. The major factor driving the growth of this segment is the cost-effectiveness. These fillers impart certain mechanical and modulus properties to the products in which they are used. Owing to the rising popularity and increasing demand for discontinuous fillers, the segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period.

According to the observations made by our analysts and by the suggestions made by the industry experts, it was found that booming plastic and plastic product industry in the region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the global plastic filler market.

The region that is having an influential share in the global plastic filler market in the Asia Pacific. China is the biggest market for plastic filler owing to the presence of the majority of the plastic manufacturing companies. The Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and together they contributed around 63% of the global market share in 2016. Europe is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.01% in the forecasted period. North America contributed a market share of 22.44% in 2016 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.04% over the forecast period.

The major market players in the plastic filler system market are market LKAB Minerals, Minerals Technologies Inc., Nanobiomatters Industries S.L., Hoffmann Mineral., Imerys, 20 Microns Limited, Kärntner Montanindustrie GmbH, and Evonik Industries, among others.

The global plastic filler system market is segmented on the basis of the type, application, physical form, and the geographical regions.

Global Plastic Filler Market: Type Segment Analysis

Inorganic

Organic

Global Plastic Filler Market: Physical Form Segment Analysis

Continuous

Discontinuous

Nano-Fillers

Global Plastic Filler Market: Application Segment Analysis

Electricals and Electronics

Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Global Plastic Filler Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

