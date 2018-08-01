Global Plastic Fillers Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 5.17% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Plastic Fillers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the global plastic fillers market to grow at a
CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2018-2022.
Plastic fillers are inexpensive materials added to plastics to enhance
their physical and chemical properties. They are used as substitutes for
expensive metallic fillers, thereby reducing costs for manufacturers.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global plastic fillers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market
size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of
study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is effective waste management. Compared with
other alternatives, the production of plastic requires less energy and
is energy efficient. It consumes 25% less energy for production and
release lower carbon dioxide emissions.
One driver in the market is increasing demand for plastic in APAC. The
ever-rising demand for plastic in APAC can be attributed to factors such
as the rise in building construction and use of lightweight plastic in
the automotive and packaging industries.
The report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating crude
oil prices. Fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as plastic and
polymers, pose a serious challenge to the global plastic fillers market.
The prices of raw materials, including polyurethane, silicone, and
epoxy, have been fluctuating since 2005.
Companies Mentioned
-
BASF
-
Cabot Corporation
-
LKAB Minerals
-
J.M. Huber Corporation
-
Minerals Technologies
-
Imerys
-
Omya
-
Evonik Industries
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Application
08. Market Segmentation By Type
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers And Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
