Global Plastic Fillers Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 5.17% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Plastic Fillers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global plastic fillers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2018-2022.

Plastic fillers are inexpensive materials added to plastics to enhance their physical and chemical properties. They are used as substitutes for expensive metallic fillers, thereby reducing costs for manufacturers.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plastic fillers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is effective waste management. Compared with other alternatives, the production of plastic requires less energy and is energy efficient. It consumes 25% less energy for production and release lower carbon dioxide emissions.

One driver in the market is increasing demand for plastic in APAC. The ever-rising demand for plastic in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the rise in building construction and use of lightweight plastic in the automotive and packaging industries.

The report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating crude oil prices. Fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as plastic and polymers, pose a serious challenge to the global plastic fillers market. The prices of raw materials, including polyurethane, silicone, and epoxy, have been fluctuating since 2005.

Companies Mentioned

BASF

Cabot Corporation

LKAB Minerals

J.M. Huber Corporation

Minerals Technologies

Imerys

Omya

Evonik Industries

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Application

08. Market Segmentation By Type

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8hf74/global_plastic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005620/en/