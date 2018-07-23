Global Plastic Straps Market Outlook to 2027: Analysis by Type, End-User Industry and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Plastic Straps Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plastic Straps Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high demand for plastic straps due to various properties, booming construction industry in developing countries and development of bio-based plastics.

By type, the market is segmented into corded & woven straps, polypropylene straps, composite straps, nylon straps, polyester straps, paper straps and other types.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segregated into bricks & tiles, paper, steel, corrugated boards, print, fiber, cotton and other end user industries.

Messers Packaging

Samuel Strapping System

Polychem Corporation

PAC Strapping Products

North Shore Strapping Company

Sorsa Strapping Systems

Linder Seevetal

Fromm Packaging Systems

Dubose Strapping

Cyklop Nederland

Crown Holdings

Consent Group

Auto Strap India

Teufelberger

