Global Plastic Straps Market Outlook to 2027: Analysis by Type, End-User Industry and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Plastic Straps Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
offering.
The Global Plastic Straps Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high
demand for plastic straps due to various properties, booming
construction industry in developing countries and development of
bio-based plastics.
By type, the market is segmented into corded & woven straps,
polypropylene straps, composite straps, nylon straps, polyester straps,
paper straps and other types.
Based on end-user industry, the market is segregated into bricks &
tiles, paper, steel, corrugated boards, print, fiber, cotton and other
end user industries.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Plastic Straps Market, By Type
5 Plastic Straps Market, By End-User Industry
6 Plastic Straps Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
-
Messers Packaging
-
Samuel Strapping System
-
Polychem Corporation
-
PAC Strapping Products
-
North Shore Strapping Company
-
Sorsa Strapping Systems
-
Linder Seevetal
-
Fromm Packaging Systems
-
Dubose Strapping
-
Cyklop Nederland
-
Crown Holdings
-
Consent Group
-
Auto Strap India
-
Teufelberger
