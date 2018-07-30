Global Plastisols Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast to 2023 by Application, Industry and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastisols
Plastisols market is projected to reach $40,464.8 million by 2023. The
market growth is mainly driven by growing demand of plastic inks for
coating and textile-printing applications. Plastisols are a blend of
polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials and plasticizers. They are mainly
used as inks for printing fabrics and home furnishes (cushion and
furniture cover).
On the basis of application, the plastisols market is segmented into
coatings, textile screen printing, moldings, and adhesives and sealants.
Of these, textile screen printing is expected to be the fastest growing
category during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 7.7% in terms of
volume. Growing adoption of textile screen printing in apparels is
fueling the market growth in the region.
In terms of industry, the plastisols market is categorized into textile,
automotive, construction, and others. Others' include medical and
recreational industries. During the forecast period, the demand for the
product is expected to witness the highest growth from the textile
industry. This high growth is mainly powered by the increasing adoption
of printed textiles and the growing awareness regarding digital textile
printing.
Key Highlights
-
Plastisols market to witness the fastest growth in APAC during the
forecast period
-
Growing adoption of digital screen printing is expected to provide
growth opportunities for the market
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
-
Lancer Group International
-
Polyone Corporation
-
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
-
Polyblend UK Ltd.
-
Plastisol Products Inc.
-
Croda International PLC
-
International Coatings Co. Inc.
-
Chemionics Corporation
-
Monarch Color Corporation
-
Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH
