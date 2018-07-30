Log in
Global Plastisols Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast to 2023 by Application, Industry and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 02:00pm EDT

The "Plastisols Market by Application, by Industry, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Plastisols market is projected to reach $40,464.8 million by 2023. The market growth is mainly driven by growing demand of plastic inks for coating and textile-printing applications. Plastisols are a blend of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials and plasticizers. They are mainly used as inks for printing fabrics and home furnishes (cushion and furniture cover).

On the basis of application, the plastisols market is segmented into coatings, textile screen printing, moldings, and adhesives and sealants. Of these, textile screen printing is expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 7.7% in terms of volume. Growing adoption of textile screen printing in apparels is fueling the market growth in the region.

In terms of industry, the plastisols market is categorized into textile, automotive, construction, and others. Others' include medical and recreational industries. During the forecast period, the demand for the product is expected to witness the highest growth from the textile industry. This high growth is mainly powered by the increasing adoption of printed textiles and the growing awareness regarding digital textile printing.

Key Highlights

  • Plastisols market to witness the fastest growth in APAC during the forecast period
  • Growing adoption of digital screen printing is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

  • Lancer Group International
  • Polyone Corporation
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Polyblend UK Ltd.
  • Plastisol Products Inc.
  • Croda International PLC
  • International Coatings Co. Inc.
  • Chemionics Corporation
  • Monarch Color Corporation
  • Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rbxmf6/global_plastisols?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
