Global Pollution Mask Market 2018-2022| Latest Innovations in Product to Spur Market Growth| Technavio

The global pollution mask market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of
almost 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing awareness
about the harmful effects of air pollution. Various measures have been
designed to check the quality of air, such as Air Quality Index (AQI).
It is used by the governments to inform people about the level of air
pollution in their respective cities. Though an environmental
intervention such as the closure of polluting industries to reduce air
pollution will be an ideal situation but its implementation is slow.
Pollution masks are a simple and easy solution to limit exposure to
pollution.
This market research report on the global
pollution mask market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the addition of bacterial
filtration feature as one of the key emerging trends in the global air
pollution mask market:
Global pollution mask market: Addition of
bacterial filtration feature
Most pollution mask vendors focus on eliminating particulate matter from
the air through their filters. The crowded places expose one to
potential diseases, which can be avoided if one adopts the practice of
using a good anti-bacterial pollution mask. Some vendors have addressed
this need by incorporating anti-bacterial feature in their pollution
masks.
“The trend of adding bacterial filtration is expected to continue
with rising incidences of communicable disease. Thus, more vendors are
expected to incorporate the anti-bacterial feature in their pollution
mask offerings to gain market share,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on health and wellness.
Global pollution mask market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global pollution mask market by
distribution channel (offline channel, and online stores) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 35%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas
can be attributed to the growing awareness of pollution and prevention
from pollution among the consumers in the advanced economies such as the
US, the region is likely to contribute to the market’s growth during the
forecast period.
