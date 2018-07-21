Global Pollution Mask Market 2018-2022| Latest Innovations in Product to Spur Market Growth| Technavio

The global pollution mask market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution. Various measures have been designed to check the quality of air, such as Air Quality Index (AQI). It is used by the governments to inform people about the level of air pollution in their respective cities. Though an environmental intervention such as the closure of polluting industries to reduce air pollution will be an ideal situation but its implementation is slow. Pollution masks are a simple and easy solution to limit exposure to pollution.

This market research report on the global pollution mask market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the addition of bacterial filtration feature as one of the key emerging trends in the global air pollution mask market:

Global pollution mask market: Addition of bacterial filtration feature

Most pollution mask vendors focus on eliminating particulate matter from the air through their filters. The crowded places expose one to potential diseases, which can be avoided if one adopts the practice of using a good anti-bacterial pollution mask. Some vendors have addressed this need by incorporating anti-bacterial feature in their pollution masks.

“The trend of adding bacterial filtration is expected to continue with rising incidences of communicable disease. Thus, more vendors are expected to incorporate the anti-bacterial feature in their pollution mask offerings to gain market share,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global pollution mask market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pollution mask market by distribution channel (offline channel, and online stores) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 35%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growing awareness of pollution and prevention from pollution among the consumers in the advanced economies such as the US, the region is likely to contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

