Global Polyimide (PI) Film Market 2018-2022: Size, Trends & Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Polyimide (PI) Film Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global polyimide film market has increased at a significant CAGR
over the years and projections are made that the market will rise in the
next four years i.e. 2018-2022, tremendously.
The polyimide film market is expected to increase due to increasing
smartphone OLED adoption rate, increasing demand of heat resistant
sheets, increasing global personal electronics market, growing
smartphones users, rising urban population etc. Yet the market faces
some challenges such as high cost, environmental regulations etc.
Polyimide film market has been segmented on the basis of application and
end use industry. PI films have wide end-user industries like
Electronics, Automobile, Aerospace, Mining and Drilling, Healthcare,
Labelling, etc. PI films segments on the basis of applications are
Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC), Pressure Sensitive Tape, Wire & Cable,
Motor & Generator and Specialty Fabricated Product.
The global polyimide (PI) film market is dominated by few players, but
there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the
competition in the global polyimide film market is dominated by SKC
Kolon PI, Inc, DowDuPont Inc. (DuPont), Kaneka Corporation and
Saint-Gobain S.A., who are also profiled with their financial
information and respective business strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. The US Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
-
SKC Kolon PI, Inc
-
DowDuPont Inc. (DuPont)
-
Kaneka Corporation
-
Saint-Gobain S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z36txq/global_polyimide?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005800/en/