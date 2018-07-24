Global Polyimide (PI) Film Market 2018-2022: Size, Trends & Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polyimide (PI) Film Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyimide film market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market will rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022, tremendously.

The polyimide film market is expected to increase due to increasing smartphone OLED adoption rate, increasing demand of heat resistant sheets, increasing global personal electronics market, growing smartphones users, rising urban population etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost, environmental regulations etc.

Polyimide film market has been segmented on the basis of application and end use industry. PI films have wide end-user industries like Electronics, Automobile, Aerospace, Mining and Drilling, Healthcare, Labelling, etc. PI films segments on the basis of applications are Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC), Pressure Sensitive Tape, Wire & Cable, Motor & Generator and Specialty Fabricated Product.

The global polyimide (PI) film market is dominated by few players, but there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the competition in the global polyimide film market is dominated by SKC Kolon PI, Inc, DowDuPont Inc. (DuPont), Kaneka Corporation and Saint-Gobain S.A., who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. The US Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

SKC Kolon PI, Inc

DowDuPont Inc. (DuPont)

Kaneka Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

