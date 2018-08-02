Global Polyurethane Market 2018: Analysis by Product Type, End-Use, Region, and Country - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polyurethane Market: Analysis By Product Type, By End-Use, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 5.75% during 2018-2023.

The product type, rigid foam witnessed growth at a noteworthy growth rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of growth of construction sector including commercial as well as residential buildings.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global polyurethane market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of construction. Growing demand of furniture is also fuelling the polyurethane market.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Polyurethane Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global polyurethane market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Polyurethane Product Outlook

5. Global Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Polyurethane Market: Segment Analysis

7. Global Polyurethane Market: End-Use Sector

8. Global Polyurethane Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Europe Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

11. APAC Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

12. ROW Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

13. Policies & Regulations

14. Company Profiles

BASF

Covestro

Wanhua

Huntsman

Dow Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

