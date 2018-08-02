Global Polyurethane Market 2018: Analysis by Product Type, End-Use, Region, and Country - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Polyurethane Market: Analysis By Product Type, By End-Use, By Region, By
Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added
offering.
According to the report, the global market value is projected to display
a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 5.75% during 2018-2023.
The product type, rigid foam witnessed growth at a noteworthy growth
rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast
period on the back of growth of construction sector including commercial
as well as residential buildings.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional
share, by value in global polyurethane market in 2017. Additionally,
Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period,
2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of
construction. Growing demand of furniture is also fuelling the
polyurethane market.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Polyurethane
Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares
and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market
intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends
along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global
polyurethane market. Additionally, the report also highlights market
entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Polyurethane Product Outlook
5. Global Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Polyurethane Market: Segment Analysis
7. Global Polyurethane Market: End-Use Sector
8. Global Polyurethane Market: Regional Analysis
9. North America Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast
10. Europe Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast
11. APAC Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast
12. ROW Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast
13. Policies & Regulations
14. Company Profiles
-
BASF
-
Covestro
-
Wanhua
-
Huntsman
-
Dow Chemical
-
Mitsui Chemicals
