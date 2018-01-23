Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market - High Demand from APAC to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global
polyvinyl alcohol films market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of close to 6% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research
report by Technavio.
Global polyvinyl alcohol films market segmentation by type and
geography
Technavio’s report on the global polyvinyl alcohol films market analyses
the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms
of market segmentation by type, which includes polarizer PVA films and
water-soluble PVA films. As projected in 2017, around 95% of the market
share originated from polarizer PVA films owing to their widespread
availability and price.
Based on geography, the global
polyvinyl alcohol films market has been segmented into APAC,
Europe, North America, and ROW. As of 2017, 34% of the market share came
from APAC.
“APAC is a major producer and consumer market of PVA films,
especially under the consumer electronics segment. The governments of
developing countries are providing exemptions to boost manufacturing
capacities which augurs well for the growth of the market during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty
chemicals research.
Polyvinyl alcohol films market: competitive vendor landscape
The global polyvinyl alcohol films market is a moderately concentrated
growing market. The growth of the market can be attributed to the
growing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such
as India, Brazil, Mexico, Angola, and China. Vendors are coming up with
plans to extend their product portfolio with heavy investments in R&D.
The competitive environment is expected to intensify further over the
next five years as market players compete based on various factors such
as cost of production, innovation, and product quality.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
Stringent government regulations
-
Miniaturization of electronic components
Market trends:
-
Expanding consumer electronics industry
-
Growing processed food industry
