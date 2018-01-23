Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market - High Demand from APAC to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global polyvinyl alcohol films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005808/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global polyvinyl alcohol films market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global polyvinyl alcohol films market segmentation by type and geography

Technavio’s report on the global polyvinyl alcohol films market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by type, which includes polarizer PVA films and water-soluble PVA films. As projected in 2017, around 95% of the market share originated from polarizer PVA films owing to their widespread availability and price.

Based on geography, the global polyvinyl alcohol films market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. As of 2017, 34% of the market share came from APAC.

“APAC is a major producer and consumer market of PVA films, especially under the consumer electronics segment. The governments of developing countries are providing exemptions to boost manufacturing capacities which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free: View Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions

Polyvinyl alcohol films market: competitive vendor landscape

The global polyvinyl alcohol films market is a moderately concentrated growing market. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, Angola, and China. Vendors are coming up with plans to extend their product portfolio with heavy investments in R&D. The competitive environment is expected to intensify further over the next five years as market players compete based on various factors such as cost of production, innovation, and product quality.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Stringent government regulations

Miniaturization of electronic components

Market trends:

Expanding consumer electronics industry

Growing processed food industry

Get a sample copy of the global polyvinyl alcohol films market report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005808/en/