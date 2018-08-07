Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 5.61% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the global portable air conditioner market to grow
at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period 2018-2022.
A portable air conditioner is a self-contained portable system ideal for
cooling single rooms. They are typically positioned on the floor and
come with installation kit for a quick setup. Most models also have
wheels, and hence are portable, making them a suitable alternative to
window units.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global portable air conditioner market for 2018-2022. To calculate the
market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of
portable air conditioners across several end-user segments using
different distribution channels.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of
smart portable air conditioners. Smart portable air conditioners can be
operated via smartphone to change the temperature and fan speed to
adjust the control modes.
One of the major drivers for this market is the growth in construction
activities. Significant growth in APAC has been witnessed due to
urbanization, technological advancements, rising disposable incomes, and
high population growth.
The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of
this market is the high threat from substitute products. The global
portable air conditioner market is witnessing a significant threat from
split air conditioners, window air conditioners, air coolers, fans, and
smart air conditioners.
Companies Mentioned
-
De'Longhi Appliances
-
Electrolux
-
LG Electronics
-
Midea
-
Olimpia Splendid
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Customer Landscape
08. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
09. Market Segmentation By End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers And Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
