Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 5.61% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 01:23pm CEST

The "Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global portable air conditioner market to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period 2018-2022.

A portable air conditioner is a self-contained portable system ideal for cooling single rooms. They are typically positioned on the floor and come with installation kit for a quick setup. Most models also have wheels, and hence are portable, making them a suitable alternative to window units.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global portable air conditioner market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of portable air conditioners across several end-user segments using different distribution channels.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of smart portable air conditioners. Smart portable air conditioners can be operated via smartphone to change the temperature and fan speed to adjust the control modes.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growth in construction activities. Significant growth in APAC has been witnessed due to urbanization, technological advancements, rising disposable incomes, and high population growth.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high threat from substitute products. The global portable air conditioner market is witnessing a significant threat from split air conditioners, window air conditioners, air coolers, fans, and smart air conditioners.

Companies Mentioned

  • De'Longhi Appliances
  • Electrolux
  • LG Electronics
  • Midea
  • Olimpia Splendid

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Customer Landscape

08. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

09. Market Segmentation By End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzszvc/global_portable?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
