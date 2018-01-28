Global Portable Cash Counting Machine Market - BFSI to Dominate the Market - Technavio

The global
portable cash counting machine market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of more than 4% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005022/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global portable cash counting machine market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Photo: Business Wire)
Global portable cash counting machine market segmentation by product
and end-user
Technavio’s report on the global portable cash counting machine market
analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown
in terms of market segmentation by product, including countertop cash
counting machines and mini-portable cash counting machine. As projected
in 2017, around 82% of the market share originated from countertop cash
counting machines.
Based on end-user, the global
portable cash counting machine market has been segmented into
BFSI, retail, and casinos. As of 2017, 60% of the market share came from
BFSI.
“In the global portable cash counting machine market, the BFSI
segment accounted for the highest share. Companies that provide
financial products or services are included in the BFSI segment.
Developing countries in APAC are the major contributors to the growth of
the BFSI segment,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor
equipment research.
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get
the third for free: View Technavio’s
latest discounts and promotions
Portable cash counting machine market: competitive vendor landscape
The global
portable cash counting machine market consists of
Cummins-Allison, Glory Global Solutions, Giesecke+Devrient, Godrej.com,
and Royal Sovereign as the major contributors in the market. The key
vendors are focusing on increasing their global footprint and are
expanding into developing countries through mergers and acquisitions or
partnerships with the regional vendors.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
Innovation in technology and product features
-
Increased availability of fake currency
Market challenges:
-
Increasing penetration of smartphones and internet
-
Government support for electronic payments
Market trends:
-
Rise in adoption of low-weight-based portable cash counting machines
-
Development of portable cash counting machines with enhanced
functionality
Get a sample copy of the
global portable cash counting machine market report free of
cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing semiconductor
equipment research library and find expert analysis on
hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005022/en/