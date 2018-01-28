Global Portable Cash Counting Machine Market - BFSI to Dominate the Market - Technavio

The global portable cash counting machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005022/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global portable cash counting machine market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global portable cash counting machine market segmentation by product and end-user

Technavio’s report on the global portable cash counting machine market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including countertop cash counting machines and mini-portable cash counting machine. As projected in 2017, around 82% of the market share originated from countertop cash counting machines.

Based on end-user, the global portable cash counting machine market has been segmented into BFSI, retail, and casinos. As of 2017, 60% of the market share came from BFSI.

“In the global portable cash counting machine market, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share. Companies that provide financial products or services are included in the BFSI segment. Developing countries in APAC are the major contributors to the growth of the BFSI segment,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free: View Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions

Portable cash counting machine market: competitive vendor landscape

The global portable cash counting machine market consists of Cummins-Allison, Glory Global Solutions, Giesecke+Devrient, Godrej.com, and Royal Sovereign as the major contributors in the market. The key vendors are focusing on increasing their global footprint and are expanding into developing countries through mergers and acquisitions or partnerships with the regional vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Innovation in technology and product features

Increased availability of fake currency

Market challenges:

Increasing penetration of smartphones and internet

Government support for electronic payments

Market trends:

Rise in adoption of low-weight-based portable cash counting machines

Development of portable cash counting machines with enhanced functionality

Get a sample copy of the global portable cash counting machine market report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing semiconductor equipment research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005022/en/