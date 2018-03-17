Global Portable Coolers Market - Increased Participation in Outdoor Recreational Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
portable coolers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
close to 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new
market research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global portable
coolers market by product (hard-sided coolers, soft-sided coolers, and
others) and by end-users (residential or recreational segment and the
commercial and government segment). The report also determines the
geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and
EMEA.
Market driver: increased participation in outdoor recreational
activities due to lifestyle changes
Hectic urban lifestyles have increased the stress quotient of many
people across the globe. This has led to increased participation in
outdoor recreational activities. The growing need to de-stress is
leading to increased engagement in leisure and outdoor activities.
Increased investments in recreational and outdoor activities will fuel
the demand for outdoor camping equipment such as portable coolers.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for home,
kitchen and large appliances research, “Factors such as
urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and growing health consciousness have
fueled the growth of adventure tourism across the globe. This has
contributed to an increase in the demand for portable coolers. The
expansion of the tourism sector, too, adds to the increased global
participation in outdoor recreational activities. These factors will
contribute to the increased demand for portable coolers during the
forecast period.”
Market trend: increased preference for animal-resistant coolers
The high degree of competition in the global
portable coolers market contributes to product innovation. As
portable coolers find major applications while camping and trekking,
ensuring that the coolers are resistant to scratches or wear that
results from contact with animals is vital. Animals such as bears attack
campers and mountaineers in varying degrees. The severity and the loss
associated with such an attack may vary. However, on such occasions, it
is important to employ coolers that are insulated from attacks from
animals.
The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee certifies Bear-resistant coolers
available in the global portable coolers market. Such coolers assist in
safeguarding food and beverages from perishing even in attack-prone
situations. Some of the popular bear-resistant portable coolers
available in the market are ORCA ORCW026, Engel ENG35 Roto-Molded
Cooler, YETI Tundra 45 Cooler, and Pelican Elite 50 Quart Cooler.
Market challenge: unfavorable weather conditions
The growth of the global portable coolers market depends on camping and
outdoor recreational activities. Unfavorable weather conditions tend to
negatively impact the frequency and preference for camping. Unexpected
changes in weather patterns limit the participation of a certain section
of the global population in such outdoor activities. This negatively
impacts the demand for camping equipment such as portable coolers.
