Global Powerhouses Coming to CES Asia 2018: Alibaba A.I. Labs, BYTON, FAW Hongqi, Guangzhou Automobile Group, iQIYI, KIA, Leapmotor, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive, Singulato, Skyworth and TCL

500 companies expected to showcase latest tech innovations

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the newest leading global brands added to its growing exhibitor list for CES Asia 2018. Technology powerhouses including Alibaba A.I. Labs, BYTON, FAW Hongqi, Guangzhou Automobile Group, iQIYI, KIA, Leapmotor, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive, Singulato, Skyworth and TCL are set to showcase their latest tech tailored toward the Asian market at CES Asia in June.

“The tech showcased at CES Asia 2018 will be ground-breaking,” said John T. Kelley, senior director, international programs and show director, CES Asia. “From artificial intelligence, vehicle technology, content development and distribution to smart cities and more, the show will be packed with innovation from global brands and cutting-edge startups alike. These first time exhibitors demonstrate the incredible caliber and scope of CES Asia and attendees will be blown away this year.”

BYTON, who recently unveiled its first concept all-electric vehicle at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, will exhibit on the show floor for the first time at CES Asia.

“BYTON is a premium electronic vehicle (EV) manufacturer rooted in China with a global reach, aspiring to build the next generation smart devices for shared mobility and autonomous driving,” said Dr. Daniel Kirchert, president and co-founder, BYTON. “This June, we will bring BYTON Concept to CES Asia 2018 for the first time, displaying its unique digital design and innovative human-vehicle interaction, such as the world’s first Shared Experience Display with advanced gesture control and other highlight features.”

Other notable companies include: 360, 3M, Allwinner, ARM Ecosystem Accelerator, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BYD, Continental, Desay SV, Digital China, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Haier, Hanergy, Harman, Hisense, Huawei, Hyundai, iFLYTEK, Konka, Libratone, LifeProof, Monster, NavInfo, Onkyo, OnStar, OtterBox, Segway, Sogou, Soling, Suning, United States Postal Service and Wacom.

CES Asia 2018 is expected to draw more than 40,000 in attendance, including more than 1,200 members of the global media. 500 companies across 20 product categories, including 3D Printing, health, robotics, smart home, virtual reality and wearables, will exhibit on the show floor. Registration for CES Asia is now open. For more information on how to exhibit at CES Asia, please visit CESAsia.com.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

For the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

Note to Editors:

High-definition video b-roll from CES Asia 2017 is available for easy download on CESAsia.com.

Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at [email protected] or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:

International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES on the Hill

April 16, Washington, DC

Digital Patriots Dinner

April 17, Washington, DC

CES Asia 2018 – Register

June 13-15, Shanghai, China

CEO Summit

June 24-27, Barcelona, Spain

CES Unveiled Amsterdam

September 27, Amsterdam, Netherlands

CES 2019

January 8-11, Las Vegas, NV

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005051/en/