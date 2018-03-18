Global Powerhouses Coming to CES Asia 2018: Alibaba A.I. Labs, BYTON, FAW Hongqi, Guangzhou Automobile Group, iQIYI, KIA, Leapmotor, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive, Singulato, Skyworth and TCL

The Consumer
Technology Association (CTA) today announced the newest leading
global brands added to its growing exhibitor list for CES
Asia 2018. Technology powerhouses including Alibaba A.I. Labs,
BYTON, FAW Hongqi, Guangzhou Automobile Group, iQIYI, KIA, Leapmotor, LG
Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive, Singulato, Skyworth and TCL
are set to showcase their latest tech tailored toward the Asian market
at CES Asia in June.
“The tech showcased at CES Asia 2018 will be ground-breaking,” said John
T. Kelley, senior director, international programs and show director,
CES Asia. “From artificial intelligence, vehicle technology, content
development and distribution to smart cities and more, the show will be
packed with innovation from global brands and cutting-edge startups
alike. These first time exhibitors demonstrate the incredible caliber
and scope of CES Asia and attendees will be blown away this year.”
BYTON, who recently unveiled its first concept all-electric vehicle at
CES 2018 in Las Vegas, will exhibit on the show floor for the first time
at CES Asia.
“BYTON is a premium electronic vehicle (EV) manufacturer rooted in China
with a global reach, aspiring to build the next generation smart devices
for shared mobility and autonomous driving,” said Dr. Daniel Kirchert,
president and co-founder, BYTON. “This June, we will bring BYTON Concept
to CES Asia 2018 for the first time, displaying its unique digital
design and innovative human-vehicle interaction, such as the world’s
first Shared Experience Display with advanced gesture control and other
highlight features.”
Other notable companies include: 360, 3M, Allwinner, ARM Ecosystem
Accelerator, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BYD, Continental, Desay SV, Digital
China, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Haier, Hanergy, Harman, Hisense, Huawei,
Hyundai, iFLYTEK, Konka, Libratone, LifeProof, Monster, NavInfo, Onkyo,
OnStar, OtterBox, Segway, Sogou, Soling, Suning, United States Postal
Service and Wacom.
CES Asia 2018 is expected to draw more than 40,000 in attendance,
including more than 1,200 members of the global media. 500 companies
across 20 product categories, including 3D Printing, health, robotics,
smart home, virtual reality and wearables, will exhibit on the show
floor. Registration for CES Asia is now open.
For more information on how to exhibit at CES Asia, please visit CESAsia.com.
Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd.
and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June
13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology
industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative
companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.
For the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.
Note to Editors:
High-definition video b-roll from CES Asia 2017 is available for easy
download on CESAsia.com.
Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1
or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia,
contact Brian Moon at [email protected]
or +1 703-907-4351.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co.
Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai
Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology
industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation
value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this
new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest
products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign
buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from
China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands
from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that
defines the consumer technology sector.
About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:
International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly
foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a
trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology
industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200
companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are
among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA
membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical
education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering
of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES®
– the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s
industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition
organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer
established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China
Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and
PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai
Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum
total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is
comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in
organizing major international events, covering the creative industry,
healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.
