Global Precious Metals Market - Demand from Industrial Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous precious metals research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment, along with new predictions for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global precious metals market is an integral part of Technavio’s metals and minerals portfolio. The metals and minerals industry is involved in producing base metals, minor metals, rare earth metals, metallic minerals, fuel minerals, and industrial minerals. Technavio's market research reports identify the important growth drivers, latest trends, as well as the eminent challenges that this sector is currently experiencing. Some of the topics covered include medical composite materials, high purity alumina, graphite electrodes, and steel casting.

Precious metals: opportunity and growth analysis

The rising sales of gold, silver, palladium, and platinum are driving the growth of the precious metals market. Moreover, the demand for platinum from the industrial sectors is also boosting the growth of this market. For instance, Platinum is used in the manufacture of nitric acid, and in other chemical processes, where platinum metal catalysts are used to improve the efficiency of various reactions.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The rising demand from photovoltaic devices and the jewelry sector are the key drivers for the growth of the silver market. The US, China, India, Japan, and Russia were the top five consumers of silver during 2014.”

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio’s new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of precious metals, as well as external factors and new competitors. The metals and minerals sector experiences rapid changes as it is impacted by numerous environmental factor. Technavio keeps abreast with all the latest developments to provide actionable insights to benefit the industry.

