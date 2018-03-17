Global Precious Metals Market - Demand from Industrial Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
has announced its newest market research report on the global
precious metals market for the period 2018-2022,
providing the latest insights on this popular market.
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous precious metals
research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the
current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment, along
with new predictions for the forecast period.
The updated research report on the global precious metals market is an
integral part of Technavio’s metals
and minerals portfolio. The metals and minerals industry is
involved in producing base metals, minor metals, rare earth metals,
metallic minerals, fuel minerals, and industrial minerals. Technavio's
market research reports identify the important growth drivers, latest
trends, as well as the eminent challenges that this sector is currently
experiencing. Some of the topics covered include medical composite
materials, high purity alumina, graphite electrodes, and steel casting.
Precious metals: opportunity and growth analysis
The rising sales of gold, silver, palladium, and platinum are driving
the growth of the precious metals market. Moreover, the demand for
platinum from the industrial sectors is also boosting the growth of this
market. For instance, Platinum is used in the manufacture of nitric
acid, and in other chemical processes, where platinum metal catalysts
are used to improve the efficiency of various reactions.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The rising demand from photovoltaic devices and the jewelry sector are
the key drivers for the growth of the silver market. The US, China,
India, Japan, and Russia were the top five consumers of silver during
2014.”
Topics covered in the previous report included
the following:
Key segments
-
Gold
-
Silver
-
Palladium
-
Platinum
Other features
-
Market landscape
-
Market drivers
-
Market trends
-
Market challenges
-
Competitive landscape
-
And more
Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio’s new report
will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the
field of precious
metals, as well as external factors and new competitors. The metals
and minerals sector experiences rapid changes as it is
impacted by numerous environmental factor. Technavio keeps
abreast with all the latest developments to provide actionable insights
to benefit the industry.
